A £51m masterstroke Madrid missed, but Arsenal didn’t

Martin Zubimendi’s signing has not been appreciated nearly as much as it deserves.
The Spaniard has slipped seamlessly into Arsenal’s midfield, replacing Thomas Partey with remarkable ease. For much of his Arsenal career, Partey was considered irreplaceable. His recurring injuries repeatedly left the Gunners exposed, struggling to maintain rhythm and control in the midfield. It was only after the arrivals of Jorginho and Declan Rice that his absences became less damaging.
Yet even then, Partey’s unique interpretation of the number six role meant that whenever fit, he remained in a class of his own. Last season, with fitness finally on his side, he produced quality performances week after week, reminding Gooners why he had long been viewed as indispensable.
The perfect Partey replacement
Many expected Partey to be rewarded with a new deal. However, negotiations faltered and the midfielder and club failed to reach an agreement. Arsenal were therefore faced with the daunting task of finding a successor capable of filling his big shoes.
Enter Martin Zubimendi. Signed for £51 million, the twenty six year old has quickly proven to be a revelation at the Emirates.
Zubimendi has shown greater positional awareness and his passing has added clarity and control to Arsenal’s build up. He is press resistant, though not quite to Partey’s level, but compensates with quicker decision making under pressure. While he may not dominate physical duels in the same way Partey did, he dictates tempo with intelligence, acting as a conductor in Arsenal’s engine room.
His impact has been transformative. Zubimendi has altered the dynamics of Arsenal’s midfield, ensuring fluidity and control in matches where previously the side might have faltered. Arsenal bought well.
Real Madrid regret their missed opportunity
Spanish outlet Sport commended the Gunners for securing his signature, pointing out that Real Madrid must regret missing out. Journalist Xavier Ortuno wrote: “If there is one club that should be regretting missing out on this footballing talent, it is Real Madrid. Today, seeing the authority he displays for the national team, the decision is even less understandable.”
After years of pursuit, Arsenal finally landed their man. Currently at the top of the league table, Zubimendi’s influence has proved decisive. If he maintains this level, he may well be the difference maker in Arsenal’s quest for glory, providing the control and composure that allows the team to sustain top performances.
Daniel O
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I wonder if the few on here who claimed Partey was the better player at the start of the season are still saying the same things now 🙂
Lol, I have friends who argued hotly with me and claimed I was crazy when I pointed out that Zubi was an upgrade on Partey during the summer window. I’m glad they’re all mute now and just enjoying him week in week out
I also had to try to convince a lot of people that Zubi was the overall better player…though Partey was also magnificent in that role…Zubi’s technical prowess and football IQ give him an edge imo
For me it’s not even about who’s better. Partey is better than Zubimendi at some things. Likewise Zubimendi is better than Partey at some things.
But I feel like Zubi gives us better balance and gets the most out of Dec. Partey had a right sided bias but Zubi can access both the left and right sides of the pitch,in part because he’s both-footed.
Nobody complains anymore that our left side is not functioning and Zubimendi is a big part of why that is. He’s also reduced our reliance on the inverted left back tactic,allowing the left back to be further forward.