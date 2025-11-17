A £51m masterstroke Madrid missed, but Arsenal didn’t

Martin Zubimendi’s signing has not been appreciated nearly as much as it deserves.

The Spaniard has slipped seamlessly into Arsenal’s midfield, replacing Thomas Partey with remarkable ease. For much of his Arsenal career, Partey was considered irreplaceable. His recurring injuries repeatedly left the Gunners exposed, struggling to maintain rhythm and control in the midfield. It was only after the arrivals of Jorginho and Declan Rice that his absences became less damaging.

Yet even then, Partey’s unique interpretation of the number six role meant that whenever fit, he remained in a class of his own. Last season, with fitness finally on his side, he produced quality performances week after week, reminding Gooners why he had long been viewed as indispensable.

The perfect Partey replacement

Many expected Partey to be rewarded with a new deal. However, negotiations faltered and the midfielder and club failed to reach an agreement. Arsenal were therefore faced with the daunting task of finding a successor capable of filling his big shoes.

Enter Martin Zubimendi. Signed for £51 million, the twenty six year old has quickly proven to be a revelation at the Emirates.

Zubimendi has shown greater positional awareness and his passing has added clarity and control to Arsenal’s build up. He is press resistant, though not quite to Partey’s level, but compensates with quicker decision making under pressure. While he may not dominate physical duels in the same way Partey did, he dictates tempo with intelligence, acting as a conductor in Arsenal’s engine room.

His impact has been transformative. Zubimendi has altered the dynamics of Arsenal’s midfield, ensuring fluidity and control in matches where previously the side might have faltered. Arsenal bought well.

Real Madrid regret their missed opportunity

Spanish outlet Sport commended the Gunners for securing his signature, pointing out that Real Madrid must regret missing out. Journalist Xavier Ortuno wrote: “If there is one club that should be regretting missing out on this footballing talent, it is Real Madrid. Today, seeing the authority he displays for the national team, the decision is even less understandable.”

After years of pursuit, Arsenal finally landed their man. Currently at the top of the league table, Zubimendi’s influence has proved decisive. If he maintains this level, he may well be the difference maker in Arsenal’s quest for glory, providing the control and composure that allows the team to sustain top performances.

