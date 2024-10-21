A ‘big club’ like Arsenal shouldn’t let a red card stop them playing to win

For the third time in only 8 league games this season a Gunner was shown a red card.

While the minority will still try to spread conspiracy theories, this time the consensus appears to be that our own ill-discipline cost us on Saturday.

Even Mikel Arteta and Declan Rice conceded that individual mistakes will cost us the league. It’s important our young squad heard this instead of excuses being made for them.

So unlike when Rice or Trossard were sent off, the discussion isn’t should we have played with a man disadvantage but how we should have approached the situation the moment Saliba was given his marching orders?

From the half hour mark Bournemouth had a man advantage, which would be the circumstances for over an hour at the Vitality. Yet again you can’t question the attitude of the players who got till the 70th min with the game goalless. There’s an art form to defend like we have, and it takes self-belief that previous versions of Arsenal wouldn’t have had.

It got us results against Brighton and Man City which I praised the team for, so this isn’t my judgement being influenced purely by the result.

The difference being the other two sending offs occurred when we possessed winning positions, so we had something to protect.

Even if you defend brilliantly (and defensively we were World Class at the Etihad), law of averages says there will at least be one moment whereas a unit someone loses focus.

The Cherries knew that, and so did their fans. If they did the simple things, based on probability, the visitors would switch off eventually.

I can understand why our boss would look at our defenders and trust them to cope but was playing 0-0 the only solution?

The tactic of allowing your opponent to have the ball in front of you and watch as it keeps coming back is physically and mentally exhausting.

Of course, it’s difficult, but is parking the bus the only alternative?

At the Etihad I understand?

On the South coast though?

Would Pep Guardiola have ruled out winning the moment he saw a red card?

I grew up watching Arsene Wenger whose early years were dominated by too many bookings. Yet go look at his two Doubles and many points were earnt with 10 men.

One of my favorite childhood memories was watching us go down to 10 men when goalless at Anfield and still winning 2-1.

Mr. Wenger had a team who believed they could win despite a red card. Our current manager has convinced his squad (and himself?) himself that perhaps it’s a bigger hindrance than reality.

His answer was to take off Sterling, the little pace we had in the first place.

The irony being; once behind, forced to attack, we showed that was a possibility. If nothing else Jesus’s footwork made him unpredictable.

This was evidence of why we won’t win the title this season. We have to be almost flawless to finish above City but like at Craven Cottage last December we have too many days where we don’t show up.

Arsenal is unbeaten this season when we keep 11 players on the pitch.

That tells you the issue.

Yet to be a big club you act like a big club.

A Big Club down to 10 men don’t accept defeat.

Dan