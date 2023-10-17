A big day ahead for lots of Arsenal’s international players in Euro Qualifiers

International Round up

Another night of international duty and a few more games to come, Arsenal fans will have a lot to watch and catch up on before we travel to London to face off against Chelsea on the weekend.

Mohamed Elneny started and played a full 90 minutes for Egypt in their friendly on Monday night for their 1-1 draw against Algeria. Elneny had a good game, playing in the right of midfield, putting a lot of pressure on the Algerian defence and helped to open the game up for his country. After a late goal in extra time from Algeria, Egypt and Elneny walked away from the clash sharing the spoils and looking in good form to come back to London.

Japanese cult hero Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to face off against Tunisia this morning in a friendly match, Japan have been on a roll and in fine form for their past few games and will look to continue that against Tunisia. Tomiyasu is likely to start but with the game only being a friendly, I’d expect to see a lot of changes throughout the game.

England are set to play against Italy later tonight as they look to qualify for the 2024 Euros and Arsenal fans could see up to three of our England players get some minutes in tonight’s all-important clash against long-time rivals Italy. Eddie Nketiah who made his international debut with the England in their 1-0 win over Australia last week and could get his second cap tonight. Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale were on the bench against Australia but didn’t get any minutes. It’s very likely we will be seeing Rice start the game, but I’d be surprised if Southgate started Ramsdale over Pickford. England sit top of Group C with Italy just 3 points behind them.

Jorginho is likely to line up for the Italians, as they look for revenge after England beat them in the opening match of the Qualifiers. That was the first time England had won on Italian soil for 62 years, but this game could decide who finishes top of the Group.

Zinchenko is set to start and play for Ukraine against Malta in their fight to qualify for the 2024 Euro’s, currently sitting in 3rd spot, Ukraine will need all three points against Malta and for England to beat Italy to even be in with a chance to qualify, so tonight’s game will be an important one for our defender. Zinchenko picked up an assist in Ukraine last game out against North Macedonia and will look to add to his tally if they want any chance of qualifying.

Brazil faces off against Uruguay in their attempt to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, we could see two Arsenal players get some minutes and after picking up a goal against Venezuela last week in their 1-1 draw, Gabriel looks to be set to start again for his country. Becoming an integral part of Brazil’s set up, Gabriel has not only been performing for club but for his country as well. Gabriel Jesus could also be used in attack for the Brazilian side, coming off the bench against Venezuela and making an instant impact in attack and will look to help his country qualify.

Kai Havertz’s Germany face off against Mexico in a friendly early tomorrow morning, having just appointed Julian Nagelsmann, Havertz will be looking to try and impress his new manager and hopefully get some more minutes for his country.

Thomas Partey could also get some minutes for Ghana when they face The USA in a friendly in Tennessee, playing 45 minutes in their last friendly against Mexico, Partey looks to be in for some much-needed minutes after returning from injury.

And finally, we could see academy keeper Hein make another appearance for Estonia as they take on Thailand in another friendly.

Daisy Mae

—————————————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…