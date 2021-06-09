A bigger second bid for Arsenal expected but is it bad timing for Arteta?

It has all gone quiet since Daniel Ek’s opening bid for Arsenal was rejected out of hand by Kroenke and his Kronies, but the Spotify billionaire and the Arsenal legends that he has persuaded to back his takeover bid have made it cear that Ek does not intend to give up quite so easily.

The reported original bid was a reasonably low £1.8 Billion, which can only be considered as an opening bid, considering that Arsenal were recently valued by Forbes as the eighth most valuable football club in the world at the equivalent of £1.99 Billion.

Now the Mail is reporting that the Gunners are expecting a second bid from Ek to come in shortly, which is rumoured to be a much more releastic figure of over £2 Billion, and are suggesting the bid will be upped by £300million, which should be enough to set the dollar bills rolling in front of Kroenke’s eyes.

The bids from Daniel EK are being backed by the Arsenal Supporters trust and other Arsenal fan groups as well as some of our biggest legends, but will they make enough noise to even get Kroenke thinking about selling? That remians to be sen but we can only hope I guess.

One thing that does worry me is the timing of these bids. I understand that it follows the disappointment (to the money-loving Kroenkes) of the failed bid to be a Super League Founder Member, but coming as it has at the start of the transfer window, it may impact the backing of Kroenke in the transfer market to improve the team.

What worries is this; If Kroenke is imagining extended negotiations ending in him selling the club, then why should he even consider topping up Arsenal’s transfer kitty with his own money this summer?