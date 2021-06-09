A bigger second bid for Arsenal expected but is it bad timing for Arteta?

It has all gone quiet since Daniel Ek’s opening bid for Arsenal was rejected out of hand by Kroenke and his Kronies, but the Spotify billionaire and the Arsenal legends that he has persuaded to back his takeover bid have made it cear that Ek does not intend to give up quite so easily.
The reported original bid was a reasonably low £1.8 Billion, which can only be considered as an opening bid, considering that Arsenal were recently valued by Forbes as the eighth most valuable football club in the world at the equivalent of £1.99 Billion.
Now the Mail is reporting that the Gunners are expecting a second bid from Ek to come in shortly, which is rumoured to be a much more releastic figure of over £2 Billion, and are suggesting the bid will be upped by £300million, which should be enough to set the dollar bills rolling in front of Kroenke’s eyes.
The bids from Daniel EK are being backed by the Arsenal Supporters trust and other Arsenal fan groups as well as some of our biggest legends, but will they make enough noise to even get Kroenke thinking about selling? That remians to be sen but we can only hope I guess.
One thing that does worry me is the timing of these bids. I understand that it follows the disappointment (to the money-loving Kroenkes) of the failed bid to be a Super League Founder Member, but coming as it has at the start of the transfer window, it may impact the backing of Kroenke in the transfer market to improve the team.
What worries is this; If Kroenke is imagining extended negotiations ending in him selling the club, then why should he even consider topping up Arsenal’s transfer kitty with his own money this summer?
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
If this drags out, it could be a disaster for this club. I really dont think Kranky wants to sell but even if he has a price, this could drag on and cause problems. Plus if Ek does buy, i dont see Arteta as manager. Is Benitez waiting in the wings?
I’d agree that Kroenke doesn’t appear to be interested in selling and as you say Reggie, if the price is right going forward he may just have his price
I love your dogged admiration of Benitez but if Arteta were to go under EK’s ownership I wouldn’t want Henry who is one of his backers to be manager
we cant be too sure of that, plus it’ll only be fair to give Arterta all the players he needs and see what he wants to do. if not then adiós amigo
I’ve just seen the same report stating he’s upping his bid by 200 million ,seems like all talk to me if he was serious he would just come in with an offer that Stan cannot refuse ,another all talk less action kinda guy it seems .
It may well be the Kroenke’s will not budge, not because of good business, but because they are so bloody obstinate. But….with the gov review taking place, if it found problems with certain types of ownership then Arsenal/Kroenke’s could lose value. They Kroenke’s may well be advised to sell and could well do so.
It’s a fair point Admin Pat, if it’s true as an Arsenal fan has Mr Ek made an error on his timing or does he want to disrupt now to the extent that through lack of transfer investment we have a poor start to the season that could bring the price down again?
Either way he appears to have gone media public again rather than work quietly on this behind the scenes, smacks of show boating rather than serious business intent
Yes, it’ll be a bad timing for Arteta. So hopefully he’ll bring us to top four first, before the takeover commences in 2022
I don’t think Eks bid will impact Kroenke in the slightest personally. He never puts his own money where his sons mouth is anyway;)))
I mean probably Satan doesn’t want to sell (why would he? It’s a cash cow for him without little investment or effort on his part. I mean I know Josh has to turn up occasionally to a game and maybe now meet some supporters to sneer at them whilst looking vaguely interested in what they have to say, but the man is just getting passive income..
If he is advised that the clubs value is projected to drop (because of him and his tenure) then I guess there is a chance he would at a inflated +£2B bid..
Where’s Dangote in all of this anyhow? Has his projects not been completed yet? Maybe he will come in and smack a bigger wedge on the table making Ek’s looking minuscule by comparison!;)