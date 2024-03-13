A blow-by-blow account of how Arsenal beat Porto (including penalties)

What a massive game we saw last night, a performance that has seen us go through to the quarter finals of The Champions League for the first time in a very long time. A huge game that showed our strength of character and how much Mikel Arteta and this Arsenal squad mean business. A game that was filled with plenty of chances and a slghtly nervous performance from Arsenal and ended with a victorious effort to put ourselves into the Quarter Finals of one off the worlds most prestigious competitions. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The game started off with Arsenal looking ready to go, but Porto were also looking pretty ready to go and try defend what lead they already had. Saka got an early chance that was just saved by Porto’s keeper Costa as he got his fingertips to the ball. Raya was called into action just after 20 minutes with a massive save from a shot just inside the box that he somehow kept out.

Just as we were approaching half time, Arsenal began to look a bit more dangerous and in the 40th minute, Arsenal’s captain Odegaard slipped a perfect through ball onto the run of Trossard on the left side, Trossard took a touch, looked up and smashed the ball along the ground into the bottom right corner of the net to level up to scores and put Arsenal well and truly back into the tie. Trossard scoring his 3rd Champions League goal of the season and getting Arsenal back on level terms.

The second half started and both teams looked like they were about to go at it and at it hard. In the 69th minute Raya was again called into action after a shot from inside the box but managed to get a hand to it and keep things level, Kiwior then blocked his man with his body and managed to clear the ball before we got into any more danger.

Just before the final whistle Jesus came very close of two occasions and was unlucky not to seal the deal and win the game but Costa was too good and made a great save while after Jesus sent the ball just wide of the post.

The final whistle blew and we headed to penalties. Captain Odegaard stepped up to the spot first and smashed the ball into the top right of the net to put Arsenal on the front foot. Pepe then stepped up for Porto and placed the ball into the left side of the net past Raya. Havertz then stepped up for Arsenal and placed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-1 Arsenal. Porto’s Wendell the steps up and fires the ball towards the right side of the net but Raya guesses the right side and saves well giving us a boost.

Saka then stepped up and smashed the ball past Costa into the right side of the net making it 3-1 to Arsenal. Porto’s Grujic then stepped up and put the ball into the back of the net past Raya to give Porto hope. Rice then stepped up and smashed the ball into the net, sending Costa the wrong way and putting Arsenal 4-2 up. Galeno then stepped up and tries to get the ball past Raya on the right but Raya manages to get a hand to it, winning the game for Arsenal and sending us to the quarter finals.

A massive achievement for this Arsenal squad and another great win for Arteta.

Daisy Mae

