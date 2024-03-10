A blow-by-blow report of how Arsenal fnally did the business against Brentford

Arsenal vs Brentford match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad welcomed Brentford to The Emirates for what ended up being a big win for the Gunners and with a late winner to take the three points, it wasn’t quite what we have got used to seeing recently.

But still a very important win for Arteta and his squad. Here’s a run down of all the action and everything that happened.

The first 15 minutes were all Arsenal and you could see the threat from the get go, pushing forward and creating chances while having most of the possession, clearly eager for a goal. In the 18th minute, Arsenal’s patience and determination was rewarded when Saka made a run down the right wing and passed the ball off to White who was standing just out of the box, White whipped a cross into the middle of the box to the leaping head of Declan Rice who guided the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to make 1-0 before 20 minutes and put the Gunners in the driving seat.

In the dying minutes of extra time in the first half Gabriel was forced to pass back to Ramsdale and Ramsdale took a bit too long to try smash the ball up the other end, allowing Yoane Wissa to slide in and stop his clearance and ended up deflecting the ball into the net with his leg to level up the scores. Ramsdale not being alert enough and got caught out too easily and Wissa was their to punish his mistake.

The second half started and Arsenal didn’t look as hungry as we did at the start of the first half. Ramsdale nearly again being caught out in the 54th minutes, when he was too far off his line with a looping ball going towards goal but just managed to get a stretched out hand to the ball to send it wide.

In the 73rd minutes Rice came very close to getting us back in front when Odegaard put the ball on a plate and Rice curled the ball towards goal from just outside the box but ended up hitting the crossbar and going over.

In the 86th minute Odegaard was seen wiggling through the Brentford defence towards the goal, spotting and passing the ball to White who was making aa run down the right wing, White takes a touch and a quick look up and whips the perfect cross into the centre of the box onto the awaiting head of Kai Havertz who thumped the ball past the Brentford keeper and into the net to make it 2-1 and win the game for the Gunners in the dying minutes.

A massive goal for Havertz and a big win for Arteta and his squad, making it 8 wins in a row in the Premier League and putting us in a great position to challenge for the title this season.

What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners?

Daisy Mae

