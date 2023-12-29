A blow-by-blow Review of Arsenal’s unbelievable defeat to West Ham

Arsenal vs West Ham match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad welcomed West Ham to the Emirates in the hope of going back top of the table before the new year, in what was an eventful game filled with plenty of chances.

Arsenal although having a dominant performance, couldn’t get the job done and lost their first home game of the season. With every point becoming so important in our journey to try win silverware this season, the loss comes as a big blow for Arteta and his squad. Here’s a run-down of everything that happened in the match.

The first 10 minutes of the match were all Arsenal’s, coming close to opening the scoring after just 5 minutes, keeping West Ham in their own half and looked like they were raring to go, but in the 13th minute, Emerson was seen making a run down the left wing and whipped a ball into the box, narrowly missing the foot of Bowen and leaving Gabriel and Zinchenko to try clear the ball.

From there it seemed like a miscommunication, and ended up knocking the ball towards the goal line where Bowen managed to knock the ball into the box to Soucek who blasted the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

IMO, the ball had gone out of play before Bowen was able to put the ball into the box, but after a lengthy VAR check and the officials not being 100% sure if the ball had gone out of play, awarded the goal, putting Arsenal on the back foot and with a lot of work to do.

In the 30th minute Jesus chipped a ball onto the head of Saka who headed the ball towards the goal but was somehow stopped by the Hammers keepers fingertips. Jesus shortly after was brought down in the box but after a VAR check, was ruled to be too soft. Saka again coming close in the dying second of the first half but hit the post. Arsenal had all the chances and possession but weren’t clinical enough.

The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal looked to be the better team and were creating a lot of chances. They looked like they were likely to get one back, but after West Ham were awarded a set piece corner that Ward-Prowse whipped into the box onto the head of ex-Arsenal player Mavropanos’ who headed the ball onto the crossbar and then into the goal to made it 2-0, getting in front of Gabriel and putting West Ham in the driving seat.

Arsenal continued to push forward and create chances, but it just felt like luck wasn’t on our side, the West Ham keeper making some important saves to keep them in control of the game. Saka was taken down in the box but again VAR ruled against a penalty.

In the dying minutes of extra time, Rice was seen making a late challenge that ultimately resulted in a penalty to his old side and Benrahma stepped up to the spot to try put the Hammers 3-0 up, but David Raya chose the right way to dive and saved the penalty.

A tough result to swallow and a hard loss at home.

What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners?

Daisy Mae

