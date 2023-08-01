A brief history of Arsenal’s Emirates Cup 2007-2022 ft Sanogo, Henry and Wilshere

A Journey of the Emirates Cup

The Emirates Cup, an annual pre-season invitational tournament held at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, has been a thrilling event since its inception in 2007. Over the years, it has provided fans with exciting matches and memorable moments. Let’s take a trip down the memory lane and revisit the highlights of the previous tournaments, including the most recent one in 2022:

2007

Winner: Arsenal

Participating teams: Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia, Inter Milan

Arsenal lifted the inaugural Emirates Cup after defeating Inter Milan 2-1 in a thrilling comeback.

Alex Hleb and Robin van Persie were the heroes, scoring crucial goals in the final match.

2008

Winner: Hamburg

Participating teams: Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid

Hamburg made history by becoming the first visiting team to win the trophy despite losing their opening match.

Arsenal and Hamburg both had one win and one defeat, but Hamburg claimed the title due to the point system.

2009

Winner: Arsenal

Participating teams: Rangers, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal regained the trophy with Jack Wilshere stealing the spotlight with impressive performances.

Wilshere’s emergence as a young talent was one of the standout moments of the tournament.

2010

Winner: Arsenal

Participating teams: Lyon, Celtic, Milan

Arsenal clinched the title, with Marouane Chamakh scoring on his home debut and helping secure a 1-0 win against Milan.

Jack Wilshere continued to shine, impressing fans and pundits alike.

2011

Winner: New York Red Bulls

Participating teams: Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Boca Juniors

Arsenal had a strong showing, but the New York Red Bulls, featuring the legendary Thierry Henry, won the tournament.

The introduction of non-European teams added an exciting twist to the competition.

2013

Winner: Galatasaray

Participating teams: Porto, Arsenal, Napoli

Galatasaray claimed the trophy, with Didier Drogba delivering a spectacular performance in the final.

Arsenal’s draw against Napoli wasn’t enough to secure the title.

2014

Winner: Valencia

Participating teams: Arsenal, Monaco, Benfica

Yaya Sanogo stole the show, scoring four goals in a 5-1 victory over Benfica. Valencia’s victory over Benfica secured them the Emirates Cup.

2015

Winner: Arsenal

Participating teams: Villarreal, Wolfsburg, Lyon

Arsenal lifted the trophy for the first time in five years with an impressive 6-0 win over Lyon.

2017

Winner: Arsenal

Participating teams: Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Benfica

Arsenal claimed a memorable victory, beating Benfica 5-2 in a high-scoring encounter. Alexandre Lacazette’s strike secured their Emirates Cup triumph in that year.

2019

Men’s winner: Lyon

Women’s winner: Bayern Munich

The Emirates Cup returned after a one-year hiatus, with Bayern Munich triumphing in the women’s competition.

Lyon emerged as the men’s champions In a competitive match.

2022

Men’s winner: Arsenal

Participating teams: Sevilla

After a two-year gap due to Covid-19, the Gunners returned in style with a resounding 6-0 victory over Sevilla. Gabriel Jesus’ stunning performance, including a brace within the first 15 minutes, secured the trophy for the London side.

The Emirates Cup has consistently provided fans with thrilling football, unforgettable moments, and a glimpse of the teams’ potential ahead of the new season. With its rich history and exciting matches, the tournament remains a less anticipated but highly exciting event on the football calendar.

This season, Mikel Arteta’s side will come face-to-face with France’s Monaco FC. The Spaniard will hope to entertain a sell-out crowd at the Emirates Stadium, instilling a feeling of big hopes in this campaign among the club’s faithful.

Writer – Yash Bisht

