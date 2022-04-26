A brilliant week for Arsenal but we must not get ahead of ourselves

Well that wasn’t in the script was it? by Shenel

These are the kind of weekends that I love; good results for our men and women’s teams and Spurs dropping points.

So now we can have an even bigger smile on our faces but we must not get too far ahead of ourselves..

Well, after what happened with our three losses in a row and when things were looking bleak, who would have thought scoring seven goals in two games, conceding just three and claiming a maximum six points out of six, away to Chelsea and at home to Manchester United in the space of four days is how our results would have gone?

I for one wasn’t too positive going into last week’s fixtures after three defeats to teams we should be beating. And I know I am repeating myself, but it becomes frustrating when you see what we can do and have done and what could have been, had we won those three games and got nine points. Because we wouldn’t be sitting in fourth would we.

But we cannot dwell on what could have been, so back to the latest results.

And what a lovely shock.

I will admit I was as surprised as anyone after the result at Stamford Bridge, happy but surprised. And I didn’t even have time to recover before we beat Manchester United, but then we should be winning games like that, because if we want to be top then that’s what we should be expecting and delivering.

But given how things have gone recently and how we “fail against the big teams”, it is nice that we brushed aside two of the big teams within the space of three days.

Although I have to admit it is still hard to be positive despite beating Chelsea and United, just because of how inconsistent we can be, and plus we don’t know if these wins will have been a waste especially if we drop points in our remaining games with things now slightly in our hands.

Although a negative attitude won’t get us anywhere we have to be positive and hope for the best and believe these wins will push us to have a strong end of season that will see us end up back in the Champions League.

So it couldn’t have gone any better this weekend, but we remain grounded and onwards and upwards we go until the next one!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_