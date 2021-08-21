A capacity Arsenal crowd can help in the fight against Chelsea tomorrow

Last week’s defeat to Brentford had the Arsenal fans up in arms and full of negativity for the season ahead, especially with Chelsea and Man City being our next opponents on the fixture list.
But now after learning about the Covid outbreak which disrupted our preparations, hopefully Gooners will a little more forgiving to Arteta, as the boss himself said on Arsenal.com: “Put things in to perspective – we had an incredible 48 hours before that [Brentford] match,”
“It created a big uncertainty and probably an unprecedented Arsenal line up.
So now we come up against the Champions League Winners in our big local rivals Chelsea, and although Arsenal are still suffering from the fallout of the Covid problems and the disruption, but Chelsea also have at least Christian Pulisic missing through Covid as well. These problems are surely going to cause upheavals to many teams over the season, that is a fact. We were just unlucky that we got affected in the lead up to our crucial season-opener.
So fans need to be patient, but the good news is that we will see a near capacity crowd of Gooners at the Emirates tomorrow, and although our team will be nowhere near full strength, we can at least cheer the team on to try their hardest against the formidable-looking Blues. If you doubt the power of the crowd, just look at how the Brentford supporters got behind their team last week, and the ground was still full for an hour after the game!
“In moments when there is certain negativity around the place, you need your fans and your supporters more than ever. They’ve always been with the team and I have no doubt that on Sunday they’re going to be right behind the team. If there is one thing that the team needs, it’s exactly that.
“If they really want to help the team, there’s not going to be a better medicine for them than to feel [the fans] very close with the right energy and supporting them and being behind them and the team is going to try their best.”
So, how about it Gooners, shall we all get behind the team tomorrow?
Sam P
Tomorrow’s game isn’t a sell out unfortunately.
Crowds do give the game atmosphere but
rarely influence results.
Crowds used to influence the referee especially in, offsides, penalty decisions, yellow and red cards.
But VAR has now largely taken the crowd
out of the equation.
Pls I’ll advice fan to get behind d team tomorrow. Let’s forget d grudges we have for now and support them. So if after the support, d team still let us down then full out complain against the board and arteta…. But till then guys let’s give our full support as it is our first home game. Let Emirates rock tommorow
Disgraceful!! Think of how many extra will be a infected, and die from attending the game. So selfish!
Given what the majority of people have been saying on here, in the media, and from governments, I am sure you will join me in condemning this selfish act.
We should shame all those that attend the game!
Give it a break
I am just calling out the obvious hypocrisy of the masses who attacked people like myself.
Im just wondering why it’s ok to now spread the virus, and kill people, when not so long ago it was an inhuman act to attend a game, go to the cinema, see family, go to work, etc.
Hopefully someone can explain it to me, although I won’t hold my breath haha!