A closer look at why the Arsenal fans want Ozil back in the team

WHAT HAVE WE LEARNT FROM THE LATEST MESUT OZIL POLL AND DOES IT TELL US ANYTHING WE DIDN’T ALREADY KNOW? by Ken1945

Let’s just remember what the question was “Should Arsenal reinstate Mesut Ozil in January or not?

A very simple question, based on what we have seen since the season started and, it seemed, the fan base on JustArsenal answered in the affirmative.

Of 568 votes, the “vast majority” voted in favour – 77% versus 23 or 439 versus 129 – a clear and unequivocal vote of confidence that Mesut Ozil would bring something back to the club.

Let’s also remember that, in the past, when polls were against the player, it was stated that JustArsenal mirrored the thoughts of every other Arsenal blog – so it must be assumed that is still the case and therefore the “vast majority” are hoping that the club will reinstate Mesut Ozil and, obviously that he plays once again for our club.

I make no secret of the fact that I voted ‘Yes’ and my thoughts on how the club have treated Mesut Ozil are well known, so I take great enjoyment in this result and the fact that so many fans see it the same way as I do.

Or do they?

You see, I read through the replies and looked at some of the reasons why fans voted Yes rather than No, and it isn’t as clear cut as it seems.

1. There were several fans who said that they would vote in the positive, simply because they are disillusioned with what is being served up by Mikel Arteta at the moment. So one would assume that, if we were playing as we did after football returned from the coronavirus, they would have voted No… how many times have we seen the statement “Well, we won the cup and Community Shield without him?”

2. The No voters brought up the salary being paid out to someone who is just sitting at home (ignoring, of course, that he trains every day and hasn’t broken one clause of his contract) and “bleeding the club dry.” The players record of just one assist and one goal is also used as an example of his exclusion from the squad.

3. The ones who voted Yes for the simple reason that they see a top-class player being victimised and treated in such a way that it puts the club on the back foot, whatever happens and are so frustrated at the tactics, boring, mundane that see us spiralling down the table and into a relegation situation. They also quote the number of chances created by MO, which, despite the lack of playing time, still sees him being second amongst the current first team squad.

The three points above (and if one looks at the comments from the poll) are there for everyone to see and shows just how much this issue changes with every group of result, from the unbeaten 2020 run during January to March, then the two trophy wins and finally to the run of home defeats – the results and performances are like chalk and cheese and both sides jump onto whatever suits their own particular thoughts and views.

It’s like witnessing the shifting sands of the Sahara desert.

There has never, in my opinion, a subject so divisive as the Mesut Ozil saga with our fans, not even the Arsene Wenger saga, which runs a close third, after the RVP judas viewpoint.

All I hope is that whatever is decided in January and June, the two sides of this debate do not taunt the other, and, for the sake of the club, we support whatever decision the club and MO make. As a fan of Ozil, that is exactly what I will be doing – I somehow doubt others will be so forgiving when the decisions are made.

In summary, a very interesting poll, that certainly supported the view that the silent majority were keen to see Ozil back in the fold and shows the said “vast, but relatively silent, majority” are alive, kicking and want their views to be heard and/or expressed.

However it is a poll that has shown just how great the division is between the fanbase on the subject of the enigma that is Mesut Ozil, from every angle that one cares to look at it.

Be as unkind as you want in your comments, as it’s water off a ducks back for this old f**t and may I be the first to wish all the many and diverse Gooner fans on JustArsenal a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year no matter what our differences are.

May we thrash The Saints tonight, even without MO, Bellerin, Xhaka, Partey and Martinelli (?).

COYG!!!

ken1945