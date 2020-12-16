A closer look at why the Arsenal fans want Ozil back in the team

WHAT HAVE WE LEARNT FROM THE LATEST MESUT OZIL POLL AND DOES IT TELL US ANYTHING WE DIDN’T ALREADY KNOW? by Ken1945
Let’s just remember what the question was “Should Arsenal reinstate Mesut Ozil in January or not?
A very simple question, based on what we have seen since the season started and, it seemed, the fan base on JustArsenal answered in the affirmative.
Of 568 votes, the “vast majority” voted in favour – 77% versus 23 or 439 versus 129 – a clear and unequivocal vote of confidence that Mesut Ozil would bring something back to the club.
Let’s also remember that, in the past, when polls were against the player, it was stated that JustArsenal mirrored the thoughts of every other Arsenal blog – so it must be assumed that is still the case and therefore the “vast majority” are hoping that the club will reinstate Mesut Ozil and, obviously that he plays once again for our club.
I make no secret of the fact that I voted ‘Yes’ and my thoughts on how the club have treated Mesut Ozil are well known, so I take great enjoyment in this result and the fact that so many fans see it the same way as I do.
Or do they?
You see, I read through the replies and looked at some of the reasons why fans voted Yes rather than No, and it isn’t as clear cut as it seems.
1. There were several fans who said that they would vote in the positive, simply because they are disillusioned with what is being served up by Mikel Arteta at the moment. So one would assume that, if we were playing as we did after football returned from the coronavirus, they would have voted No… how many times have we seen the statement “Well, we won the cup and Community Shield without him?”
2. The No voters brought up the salary being paid out to someone who is just sitting at home (ignoring, of course, that he trains every day and hasn’t broken one clause of his contract) and “bleeding the club dry.” The players record of just one assist and one goal is also used as an example of his exclusion from the squad.
3. The ones who voted Yes for the simple reason that they see a top-class player being victimised and treated in such a way that it puts the club on the back foot, whatever happens and are so frustrated at the tactics, boring, mundane that see us spiralling down the table and into a relegation situation. They also quote the number of chances created by MO, which, despite the lack of playing time, still sees him being second amongst the current first team squad.
The three points above (and if one looks at the comments from the poll) are there for everyone to see and shows just how much this issue changes with every group of result, from the unbeaten 2020 run during January to March, then the two trophy wins and finally to the run of home defeats – the results and performances are like chalk and cheese and both sides jump onto whatever suits their own particular thoughts and views.
It’s like witnessing the shifting sands of the Sahara desert.
There has never, in my opinion, a subject so divisive as the Mesut Ozil saga with our fans, not even the Arsene Wenger saga, which runs a close third, after the RVP judas viewpoint.
All I hope is that whatever is decided in January and June, the two sides of this debate do not taunt the other, and, for the sake of the club, we support whatever decision the club and MO make. As a fan of Ozil, that is exactly what I will be doing – I somehow doubt others will be so forgiving when the decisions are made.
In summary, a very interesting poll, that certainly supported the view that the silent majority were keen to see Ozil back in the fold and shows the said “vast, but relatively silent, majority” are alive, kicking and want their views to be heard and/or expressed.
However it is a poll that has shown just how great the division is between the fanbase on the subject of the enigma that is Mesut Ozil, from every angle that one cares to look at it.
Be as unkind as you want in your comments, as it’s water off a ducks back for this old f**t and may I be the first to wish all the many and diverse Gooner fans on JustArsenal a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year no matter what our differences are.
May we thrash The Saints tonight, even without MO, Bellerin, Xhaka, Partey and Martinelli (?).
COYG!!!
ken1945
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Being sensible and realistic for the sake of sanity, Ozil is 32, way past his best, hasn’t played for 6 months, is leaving at the end of the season and doesn’t suit the way we play. I think all of these posts are futile because he isn’t the second coming of the mesiah and he isnt going to be allowed to prove Arteta right or wrong especially if Arteta clings onto his job. I think he could and will be moved on in January and replace by a person who can do the job and that realistically will please everyone and stop all these ozil boring non productive posts. And that isn’t a dig ken, its the truth. Good post.
I’m 💯 with you on everything you say about Ozil until you said he doesn’t suit the way we play. First…. how do we play?! And second….. I saw every reason they give for dropping him in only outfield player, Lacazette.
My second reason… is minus the defenders especially the cds
“replace by a person who can do the job”.
Simplistic statement. Our team is full of players signed to do the job but they don’t pan out. Just look at how many we signed recently and compare.
Ozil doesn’t suit the way we play.? You are 100% correct on this one. The way we play suits only our opponents.
I think leaving ozil out was a huge mistake and not just for what he added on the feild . But how it makes the other players feel about the company they work for . And for people to say it was the best thing to do are crazy . Good article ken
Edu has said that the first priority is a “creative midfielder” but did not say whether the player will be bought in January or in summer.
Ozil’s agent has said he will honour the contract no matter what the situation turns out to be at the end of winter transfer window.
I am also having the view that Ozil is past his prime but if we are not buying a creative midfielder in Jan, Ozil must be used against the so called “lower half” teams which deploys “low block” tactics.
The Gooners have forgotten how Ozil recycled the passes like a carousel, without any guts to make defense-splitting through balls and ground crosses from the byline. Ozil broke the assist record at Arsenal by making many crosses, but we tend to wait for through balls after that season
About his high “chances” stats, let’s check Xhaka’s forward passes stats first. Xhaka made more forward passes than any midfielders at Arsenal, but most of those forward passes are so predictable
Stats can be useful, but it can also be deceiving. Ozil has had several seasons to carry his team and he failed to do it, so let’s move on to a younger and hungrier midfielder
The poll “proves” that Arsenal fans have selective memories which change with the wind. Emery and Wenger were despised by most when they were sacked but now quite a lot of fans are saying they would have them back. Nelson Willock and Niles have often been lambasted by fans as being not good enough. But now fans are clamoring for their inclusion in the first team. Ramsey Giroud and Sanchez were heavily criticized but now fans pine for their return. Ozil too was hounded mercilessly but now he is the answer to our making top 4 and winning the cups. Have a poll on whether Guendouzi should be brought back in the summer. I think the results would be the same.