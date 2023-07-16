A collection of interesting facts about Arsenal’s latest signing Declan Rice

There’s more to Declan Rice than meets the eye, and here are some intriguing facts about our newest signing that Arsenal fans may not know:

The number 41 : Declan has chosen to wear the number 41 shirt at the Emirates Stadium, the same number he had at his previous club West Ham. It holds sentimental value to him. As it was the number given to him by The Hammers kitman, while he was playing for their youth sides.

Familiar faces: The England international has shared the pitch with the Gunners’ Bukayo Saka for England on 21 occasions, including Euro 2020 and the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup. He’s also acquainted with fellow players such as Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, and Emile Smith Rowe.

🚨 Confirmed: New signing Declan Rice will wear his iconic #41 at Arsenal, breaking a first-team tradition for squad numbers. 4️⃣1️⃣ #afc pic.twitter.com/JM0KMLpvcs — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 15, 2023

Every second counts: In the 2019/20 season, the midfielder played every minute of all Premier League matches, joining the ranks of Gary Kelly, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Bridge as players under 21 to achieve this feat.

Crossing the London divide: The Kingston born man joins a select group of players who have represented both West Ham and Arsenal in the Premier League, including Jack Wilshere, Freddie Ljungberg, and Lukasz Fabianski. He is the first player to join directly from West Ham.

Declan has a collection of football shirts at home, including an Arsenal wall featuring signed jerseys from Arsenal icons such as Ian Wright, Jack Wilshere, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and David Luiz. Awards and accolades: Rice has won multiple individual awards during his time at the London Stadium, including Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year. He was also recognized by UEFA as the Europa Conference League Player of the Season in 2022/23.

Off the pitch: Rice enjoys golfing, playing darts, and pool in his leisure time. He’s a sneakerhead with an impressive collection of footwear. He has a consistent pre-match meal of sea bass and rice. Some choice!

With these fascinating insights into Declan Rice’s life and career, Arsenal fans can now look forward to his contributions on and off the pitch. But especially on the grass, as they hope his signing is that start of something really really special at the club.

Writer – Yash Bisht

