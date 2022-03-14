A composed and confident Thomas Partey has certainly proved me wrong

Is it too early to “Partey”? by John Picco
Any time a footballer enters the fold of a high profile team, carries a large price tag, and has a track record of ability, confidence and composure that embodies the types of winners we NEED to see, there will almost certainly be questions if an immediate improvement is not seen within the squad.
So when Thomas Partey arrived at the Emirates with questionable confidence and a lack of immediate chemistry, a collective sigh was felt around the stadium with each lacklustre pass, or out of position decision that cost the midfield dearly.
Should Arsenal fans be more forgiving early on when it comes to new arrivals? Easier said than done. Just ask fans of the Cleveland Browns of the NFL, or the Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL and you will not have to wait long before finding that the general consensus is one that expects, if not knows, that the excitement will blossom into utter failure, and that at any moment’s notice we will be right back to where we were before the fresh new excitement began. Disappointed!
Yet, recent performances of Thomas have shown a completely different tale. The composed and confident man we expected has arrived. The stability of the game has changed and confidence has grown, and I for one was wrong to jump on the bandwagon of negativity too soon.
Just look at the confidence during the Leicester City game and convince me that he does not carry the embodiment of what we all picture the “compete level” of “our” Arsenal to be!
Too early to Partey? Not for me! In fact, I don’t deserve the invite..
Thomas – 1
Me – 0
—
John Picco
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Partey has been playing well lately in the CDM position, but he needs a strong competitor
His dribbles have been inviting rough tackles and those kinds of challenges broke Diaby. Hopefully Elneny and Lokonga are ready to deputize him
He does need back up Lokonga is perfect xhaxa replacement but not Partey. Elneny I think will likely leave this summer and I think xhaxa too. So we have room to buy another cdm. We don’t even need to replace xhaxa as we already have lok. Which means loads of monies for a striker and a cdm!!
Maybe we can try Tim Akinola in the CDM postion for some small cup games next season. I watched him play for our U-23 team and he was great
Ya Gai we need a competitor for Pathey. May be Duglas Luize of Aston Villa or Philips of Leeds etc. But this can only happen in the summer. In case Pathey doesn’t stay injury free till season ends, then Elneny and Lokonga must be ready. And to keep them match fit I”ll suggest Arteta to be given them 10 minutes game opportunities
If we sign Luiz or Phillips, they would likely come as a regular starter. I’m sure most superstars require a certain number of appearances stated on their contracts, otherwise they won’t come
I think we need to give Maitland-Niles a chance to deputize Partey next season, if he isn’t sold
Thomas Partey is a quality player. He is at his peak and forming a great relationship with Martin Odegaard. Partey is becoming a big commanding player. Ode’s is fast becoming the player who had been expected when he was a teenage sensation. He’s like an ultra mobile, enthusiastic, tackling, Ozil…..and is getting better and better every game.
The writer like many Don Quixote on Just Arsenal have been charging the Arteta windmills for two years solid. Partey has come under attack many times. When the side loses the Quixote have described Partey as a clumsy klutz, over rated, cost too much and is paid too much. Now the team is on a winning run with 4th place in sight the Quixote with recent cataract surgery now describe Monsignor Partey as a superb DM, rock solid in defence, brilliant on the ball and sparking many attacks. The Quixote have experienced an epiphany on the way to the CL and swear they had complete confidence in the Manager from day one his players and were 200% behind the process all along. Of course they were 🙂
Partey is Integral for us, we need him to put in another top class performance on Wednesday against what is a very strong Liverpool midfield and if does we have got a good chance of getting a positive result.
Partey was always quality, only his performances were a bit inconsistent. There could be many factors for this, new to the PL, covid, injuries, etc. but his quality was never in doubt. Tougher tests lie ahead and we will need Partey at his best to make it to the CL. He is the major factor in the midfield, along with Odegard who dictate the flow of the game.
I don’t see any transfer activity other than strikers in the summer as things currently stand
I think Xhaka will stay, I believe that AMN will come back from loan and stay, I reckon Elneny might even stay and I think Lokonga is a fantastic prospect who will blossom next season