A composed and confident Thomas Partey has certainly proved me wrong

Is it too early to “Partey”? by John Picco

Any time a footballer enters the fold of a high profile team, carries a large price tag, and has a track record of ability, confidence and composure that embodies the types of winners we NEED to see, there will almost certainly be questions if an immediate improvement is not seen within the squad.

So when Thomas Partey arrived at the Emirates with questionable confidence and a lack of immediate chemistry, a collective sigh was felt around the stadium with each lacklustre pass, or out of position decision that cost the midfield dearly.

Should Arsenal fans be more forgiving early on when it comes to new arrivals? Easier said than done. Just ask fans of the Cleveland Browns of the NFL, or the Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL and you will not have to wait long before finding that the general consensus is one that expects, if not knows, that the excitement will blossom into utter failure, and that at any moment’s notice we will be right back to where we were before the fresh new excitement began. Disappointed!

Yet, recent performances of Thomas have shown a completely different tale. The composed and confident man we expected has arrived. The stability of the game has changed and confidence has grown, and I for one was wrong to jump on the bandwagon of negativity too soon.

Just look at the confidence during the Leicester City game and convince me that he does not carry the embodiment of what we all picture the “compete level” of “our” Arsenal to be!

Too early to Partey? Not for me! In fact, I don’t deserve the invite..

Thomas – 1

Me – 0

—

John Picco

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta discusses the Leicester win, Thomas Partey, Odegaard, and the race for Top Four