A congratulatory message seems to hint that Arsenal man has agreed new deal

Mohamed Elneny has been in fine form in recent weeks and he probably deserves a new Arsenal contract.

The midfielder has never been a first-choice since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

However, an injury to Thomas Partey and the poor form of Albert Sambi Lokonga has forced the Gunners to rely on him.

He has been in great shape and performs very well. Arsenal has won four games on the spin and he featured in all of them.

There have now been calls for him to get a new deal from the club, and it seems they have answered those calls.

Football London claims a member of the Egyptian national team’s technical squad tweeted a congratulatory message, hinting that he has signed a new Arsenal deal.

However, the message was quickly deleted, which could be an indication that the club isn’t prepared to make it public just yet.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny has done enough to deserve a new deal at the club and it would not be a surprise if he is offered one.

He has been better than Sambi Lokonga and we need his experience for our run in the Champions League if we return to the competition.