A deal for Real Madrid star is now off the table for Gunners

Arsenal’s pursuit of quality forward reinforcements continues, but the club has now been dealt a blow in their reported interest in Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz. The 25-year-old winger was being considered as a potential target should a move for teammate Rodrygo prove unattainable.

However, any hopes of bringing the Moroccan international to North London appear to have ended. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Díaz has reached a full agreement on a contract extension with Real Madrid.

Díaz set to commit to Madrid future

Romano reports that the winger is now set to sign a new deal with the Spanish giants, despite interest from multiple clubs. The agreement is understood to be fully in place, with only formalities left to complete.

Díaz’s versatility would have added significant value to Arsenal’s frontline. Comfortable operating across all attacking positions, his technical ability and tactical intelligence could have provided depth in several key areas.

With Arsenal still seeking a viable alternative or backup for Bukayo Saka, Díaz had emerged as a sensible option. However, his renewed commitment to Madrid now forces the Gunners to rethink their approach.

The club has already shown ambition in targeting the likes of Leroy Sané and Bryan Mbeumo to strengthen the flanks, but those efforts have so far yielded no results.

Should Arsenal turn to Nwaneri instead?

This development now raises a wider question. Should Arsenal persist in signing a specialist right winger, or consider promoting from within?

Bukayo Saka’s recurring fitness issues last season suggest that the position does require added support. Yet, the emergence of Ethan Nwaneri could offer a solution. The 17-year-old impressed during his breakthrough campaign, making 37 appearances in all competitions and showing composure beyond his years.

Arsenal may benefit from prioritising a versatile forward, someone who can operate across multiple positions, while giving Nwaneri further room to grow. If the club chooses to back the Hale End graduate as Saka’s primary deputy, it could prove a wise developmental move.

Would you feel confident with Nwaneri as our second-choice right winger heading into the 2025/26 season?

