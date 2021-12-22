‘A done deal’ – Pundit claims star’s exit is already sealed

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be leaving Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.

The striker has been dropped from the playing squad for the last four matches, whilst also being stripped of the captaincy in recent weeks also, and it remains to be seen when he will make his return to action.

Auba still has 18 months remaining on his current deal, having signed a new three-year contract in the summer of 2020, but there is plenty of rumours surrounding a potential exit in the near future following the recent saga.

Former Premier League forward Agbonlahor has gone as far to say that his future is already a ‘done deal’, and that he will definitely be leaving the club to go out on loan for the remainder of the term.

“I can only see that ending with Aubameyang going out somewhere on loan in January when he comes back from the Africa Cup of Nations,” Agbonlahor told the Football Insider.

“If he’s on £350,000-a-week, then somebody can pay £150,000, £200,000 of that, a week. Then he goes on loan in six months.

“That’s the only thing I can see, I don’t think anybody is going to buy him at the moment.

“I just see that’s a done deal, sent out on loan.”

I don’t believe that any decision has actually been made as of yet, regardless of Agbonlahor’s belief. It could well be that Auba is unavailable because he isn’t in the right frame of mind with his mother’s health unknown. There is a lot we are being kept in the dark about, and can all assume different things.

What is important thus far is that the team and players are performing in his absence, rallying together to keep our season well on course for the European places, and we should trust any decision made by the manager in regards to what the best direction is needed to be taken.

How do you see his future playing out? Do you believe the club will already have made a decision?

Patrick