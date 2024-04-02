We had a small spell in the second half where we closed the distances a little faster, went a little braver, and immediately caused some mistakes. Unfortunately it didn’t last 10 minutes even. The other thing is our final balls were awful and very few.

Trossard should’ve squared it to Martinelli, Saka should’ve checked where Jesus was before releasing his cross. I thought we played with history on our mind and wanted more not to lose.

Now look, before people come out with the “you’re negative” narrative and so on, I’m applying some context. If this game was in round 10, or it’s in the CL semis, I’d be absolutely over the moon with this point, but in the context of the title race and the injuries to their defense. They had 3 of the back 5 missing and Ake went out in the first half, I really thought we could’ve troubled them more.

I just had a feeling we would win and what a message it would’ve been. If we don’t win the title, drawing at the Etihad won’t be the reason. I’ll be looking at the 2 Fulham games and West Ham, not this one for sure.

But if you think of the last 10 games as a sprint with handicaps, because I do believe our run-in is the hardest, this was a great opportunity to start with a bang.

And I understand that being disappointed that we didn’t win at the Etihad is chalk and cheese compared to where we were 4 years ago, but I’m just an Arsenal fan desperate to see us win the big trophies.

I’ve been following Arsenal since 2006. I fell in love with the team back then in the CL and this team has become so important to my life ever since. And the effort this team has put on to win the title has been huge.

I just want us to do the job ourselves. Too often have we relied on others doing us a favour. The last 2 seasons we had a clear target and a cushion – and we folded both times. I think that now it’s pretty clear we must win every time we step on the pitch and hope Liverpool slip somewhere.

Make no mistake, Luton will be a hard game on Wednesday. We drew at Anfield and lost the next 2. We must rotate to manage the amount of games and I hope we utilise the fact that (bar Timber) everyone is fit.

Overall, the point leaves us 2 behind, with 9 games. Wether it was good or not, we’ll know at the end of May. We were top for almost the entire season last year. This year I hope we are top when it matters – at the very end.