Fresh Brentford injury could ruin Ivan Toney’s departure amidst Arsenal interest

Arsenal may have suffered a setback in their bid to sign Ivan Toney this summer after his replacement at Brentford injured himself.

With a year left on his contract at the GTech Community Stadium, Brentford expected Toney to leave them this summer.

In preparation for his departure, they signed Igor Thiago as his replacement after the Brazilian impressed them.

Thiago has already joined up with the Brentford squad, preparing for the new campaign in the Premier League.

As expected, this is a settling-in period for the Brazilian striker, but he has now pulled up with an injury.

A report in The Sun claims he was injured in Brentford’s latest pre-season game and could spend some weeks, if not months, on the sidelines.

This will impact their decision on Ivan Toney, with the report suggesting they might now take Toney off the market to cover for the injured Thiago.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is one of the strikers we want to add to our squad, and the Englishman has all it takes to score for us.

However, we have not seemed very interested in making a move for him in the last few weeks and should focus on the players we find more interesting.

ADMIN COMMENT

