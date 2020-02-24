A fresh look at the chances of success for Arsenal this season

Arsenal can still win two trophies and finish in a Champions League spot.

Earlier this year I did an article where I assessed the chances of Arsenal winning the FA Cup, Europa League and finishing in the top-four. It now feels like a good time to have another look at how things have changed in terms of what chance the bookies give Mikel Arteta and his men of achieving success in some form this season.

Now, when I did the earlier article, which can be viewed here, I wrote the following

Top-Four

“When I saw the 28/1 available I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised”

FA Cup

“I could not believe the 10/1 on offer and snapped some of that up.”

Europa League

“The 8/1 available I thought was a little insulting when you consider Man Utd are best priced 7/1.”

Well, I have checked the odds today and the odds are a little different. A top-four spot has fallen from 28/1 to high of 22/1 and as low as 16/1.

FA Cup glory has weirdly gone out to 14/1, why, I just do not know, it is not as if Arsenal are playing Man City in the next round.

Finally, the odds of winning the Europa League is roughly the same.

So, according to the bookies, Arsenal chances of finishing top-four have improved, FA Cup glory got worse and Europa League success about the same.

I think it is time for me to go back in on the FA Cup a bit.