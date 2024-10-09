A full list of all the Arsenal players in the international squads – and the players that will be rested

The October international break is here with us, and you must be wondering which Gunners have been called out to represent their countries, which are staying back to recharge and be ready to go again when the league resumes.

Well, this international break, Arsenal will have at least 13 players who are not leaving for international duty. Some will continue their recovery some will be recharging to come back strong. These players include:

Thomas Partey (mild illness)

Kai Havertz (injury precaution)

Martin Odegaard (injury)

Jorginho (not called up)

Jurrien Timber (injury)

Ben White (injury)

Raheem Sterling (not called up)

Myles Lewis Skelly (not called up)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (not called up)

Gabriel Jesus (not called up)

Neto (not called up)

Zinchenko (injured)

Kieran Tierney (injured)

That said, there are Gunners out on international duty; who are they? Here are the 11 Gunners who are scheduled to feature this international break for their respective countries.

Declan Rice & Bukayo Saka (England)

Ethan Nwaneri (England U19)

Mikel Merino and David Raya (Spain)

William Saliba (France)

Riccardo Calafiori (Italy)

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalheas (Brazil)

Leandro Trossard (Belgium)

Jakub Kiwior (Poland)

Hopefully those out on international duty don’t pick up injuries; I hope they keep the fire burning and return fired up to help Arsenal continue their fine, unbeaten run.

That said, for someone like Mikel Merino, this international break could be his pre-season; he’s not up to speed after only returning from injury, so I hope Spain can trust him with a little game time to help him find match fitness.

Daniel O

