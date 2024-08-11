A full recap of all Arsenal’s transfer business so far…. Don’t get too excited

A Recent Recap of Arsenal’s Summer Business By Saad Ahmed
There are less than 3 weeks left of the summer transfer window, so let’s give a recap of what the sum total of our transfer business amounts to so far..
Riccardo Califiori
This is our most exciting (if not our only) signing this summer. With him amd Justin Timber (who is like a new signing) our defence is top notch right now..
Emile Smith Rowe
In a bittersweet move for Arsenal fans, Emile Smith Rowe has signed a 5-year contract with Fulham keeping him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2029. Smith Rowe has netted 15 goals in 115 appearances and has 13 assists in his time at the Emirates. In 2 preseason friendlies for Fulham, he’s already scored 2 goals (One of which was assisted by former gunner Alex Iwobi). It’s fair to say that the Arsenal connection is still going strong at Fulham with Smith Rowe, Iwobi, and Leno… oh yeah… and Willian.
Chido Obi-Martin
Promising striker Chido Obi-Martin’s departure has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The 16-year-old striker was highly regarded by Mikel Arteta, who even met with him personally in crunch talks to stay at the club. Arsenal offered 15,000 pounds a week, but Obi-Martin preferred Manchester United’s offer of 30,000 pounds. While his departure feels like a loss, it demonstrates that Arteta wants players who want to play for the club, and he’s not going to beg them to stay,
Eddie Nketiah
Many teams are fond of Eddie Nketiah but Marseille are the only ones who have advanced their interest in this transfer window. Marseille is reportedly offering around 20 million pounds, but Arsenal have made it clear that they want around 30 million. A new report from David Ornstein says that Marseille is seriously considering splashing the cash on Eddie.
Mikel Merino
No player in Europe’s top 5 leagues won more aerial duels than Mikel Merino last season. I’m sure Nicholas Jover is licking his lips at the prospect of working with him. Merino was left out of Real Sociedad’s squad for a friendly match against Union Berlin. The Gunners were reportedly “Amazed” by the Spaniard’s Euro performance. They view his crucial goal in the 119th minute to knock Germany out of the Euros as an example of how he can be a difference-maker in this team. A fee of 17 million is being discussed.
Reiss Nelson
Following the sale of Pedro Neto, Wolves are keen on replacing him with Reiss Nelson. Head coach Gary O’Neil has recently signed a new long-term contract, and the board appear ready to back him with reinforcements. Arsenal are listening to offers, but are in no rush to sell as Nelson is a homegrown player (each team is required at least 8).
To be honest, that is not a very long or overly exciting list.
Saad Ahmed
3 weeks left but things have started to move……..patience grasshopper😊
Understood master. Are we allowed to use Kung Fu on some of the difficult transfers?
I hope that things happen, but the fact remains that with three weeks left there has only been one transfer in (Calafiori) and one out (ESR) of any note.
I think people may be a little too easily lulled by the “three weeks left comfort blanket”. You can get last minute transfers of course but most clubs want to get their business done before they get very close to the deadline.
Why? Because many transfers aren’t just a matter of a player going from Club A to Club B. That assumes Club A already has a replacement “in house” for the player they are losing. They may well not which means they have to enter the market to get one. With time running out that can often be difficult and so the more reluctant they can become to sell their player.
Those of us who remember Wenger’s last minute transfer tactics also probably remember that they weren’t by any means always successful, and several deals fell through because of time-related hitches.
I’m not saying Arsenal won’t achieve their transfer aims this summer but there remains a lot of business, selling as well as buying, to do for it to be considered successful – and the clock is running down.
Trouble is the Euros prevented any contact with players, I believe Arteta knows who he wants, and it is all down to negotiations. But we do need a striker and a plan b when we can’t break teams down, for me Toney could be the solution