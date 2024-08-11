A full recap of all Arsenal’s transfer business so far…. Don’t get too excited

A Recent Recap of Arsenal’s Summer Business By Saad Ahmed

There are less than 3 weeks left of the summer transfer window, so let’s give a recap of what the sum total of our transfer business amounts to so far..

Riccardo Califiori

This is our most exciting (if not our only) signing this summer. With him amd Justin Timber (who is like a new signing) our defence is top notch right now..

Emile Smith Rowe

In a bittersweet move for Arsenal fans, Emile Smith Rowe has signed a 5-year contract with Fulham keeping him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2029. Smith Rowe has netted 15 goals in 115 appearances and has 13 assists in his time at the Emirates. In 2 preseason friendlies for Fulham, he’s already scored 2 goals (One of which was assisted by former gunner Alex Iwobi). It’s fair to say that the Arsenal connection is still going strong at Fulham with Smith Rowe, Iwobi, and Leno… oh yeah… and Willian.

Chido Obi-Martin

Promising striker Chido Obi-Martin’s departure has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The 16-year-old striker was highly regarded by Mikel Arteta, who even met with him personally in crunch talks to stay at the club. Arsenal offered 15,000 pounds a week, but Obi-Martin preferred Manchester United’s offer of 30,000 pounds. While his departure feels like a loss, it demonstrates that Arteta wants players who want to play for the club, and he’s not going to beg them to stay,

Eddie Nketiah

Many teams are fond of Eddie Nketiah but Marseille are the only ones who have advanced their interest in this transfer window. Marseille is reportedly offering around 20 million pounds, but Arsenal have made it clear that they want around 30 million. A new report from David Ornstein says that Marseille is seriously considering splashing the cash on Eddie.

Mikel Merino

No player in Europe’s top 5 leagues won more aerial duels than Mikel Merino last season. I’m sure Nicholas Jover is licking his lips at the prospect of working with him. Merino was left out of Real Sociedad’s squad for a friendly match against Union Berlin. The Gunners were reportedly “Amazed” by the Spaniard’s Euro performance. They view his crucial goal in the 119th minute to knock Germany out of the Euros as an example of how he can be a difference-maker in this team. A fee of 17 million is being discussed.

Reiss Nelson

Following the sale of Pedro Neto, Wolves are keen on replacing him with Reiss Nelson. Head coach Gary O’Neil has recently signed a new long-term contract, and the board appear ready to back him with reinforcements. Arsenal are listening to offers, but are in no rush to sell as Nelson is a homegrown player (each team is required at least 8).

To be honest, that is not a very long or overly exciting list.

Saad Ahmed

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.