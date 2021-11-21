A game of two halves – Did Arsenal stay in the dressing room? (Opinion)

Arsenal took a beating in the second-half against Liverpool, but there was at least hope during the initial 45 minutes. Guest post by Sarah Rohan

Well, where do I start? The first half started promising. Arteta set the team out to defend, which worked well. Playing out from the back. We really looked like we was in the game. Then Liverpool started upping the pace which we couldn’t handle. A great cross into the box which was cleared by Chamberlain, then after that it was just an onslaught by the Scousers.

The two managers had a minor squabble regarding a challenge on Tomiyasu with Arteta receiving a yellow card, then thanks to Ramsdale once again, who produced some super saves to keep us in the game. Unfortunately it was short-lived as Liverpool scored with a Mane goal right before half time. The Senegalese star loves scoring against us with that being his eighth in fifteen Premier League games.

So the second half came, and you’d think we were still in the game. Well, unfortunately that’s where our game proved to be far inferior. Our defence and midfield just crumbled, the wheels came off and we made so many unforced errors. It was inevitable that Liverpool were going to get more goals.

Silly mistakes that gave Chamberlain a chance and an error by Tavares to set Jota up. Then it just got worse for us when Liverpool’s Men of the match Mane and Salah combined to finish us off completely.

Our lack of goal scoring in the league has proved to be our Achilles’ heel, we are fourteenth worst in the league. I’m not sure why Lacazette was taken off when we needed goals, after the cross to put Aubameyang in he was replaced, but Arteta chose to keep the worst player Tavares on for the whole match. I think we could’ve done with Tierney in as we really needed someone to cross the ball.

So who was my Man of the match? I will go with two. First Ramsdale. His super saves kept us in the game in the first half and stopped it being a cricket score throughout. My second is Tomiyasu. He’s up and down the wing, does his job, gets forward when he has to and soon as the opposition gain the ball he’s right back in his position.

I can’t help but feel it’s time for a different captain. We need either one of the midfield or defenders to take control of the team. Setting them in their positions throughout the games. Where the leader is amongst them and motivates the team to get forward and defend properly. Where as Aubameyang is 20 yards away, how can he communicate when Arsenal are under the cosh and he’s further up goal hanging?

Let’s not be too down-hearted, I still don’t think we gave up like we used to in the past, but I think this game has just proved we are not a top six team yet and have a long way to go. We do have time to fix things.

Let’s get back to winning ways next week against Newcastle, who are under new manager Eddie Howe, and put this all behind us.

Until next time Arsenal family. COYG!

