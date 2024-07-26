A gentle reminder to Mikel Arteta that Arsenal supporters are not fans of coming second….

In the last two seasons, Arsenal have been in a position to influence the Premier League title race; they’ve been in a position where they could win the PL crown. In the 2022–23 season, they lost it by 5 points, despite having an 11 point lead at one point. Last season, they lost it by two points, reaching the final day of the season with a decent chance of winning, but the outcome of the Manchester City versus West Ham game did not go their way.
But now we have a fresh season ahead of us. And the club is extensively preparing to go for glory. Aside from the Benjamin Sesko transfer snub, Mikel Arteta is getting exactly what he wanted from the transfer market. He wanted Riccardo Calafiori, and he’ll soon have the Italian in his squad. He wants Mikel Merino, and everything points to that deal going through. He also wants goalkeeper Dan Bentley, and there’s every reason to believe he’ll get him.
Deals for Calafiori, Merino, and Bentley, which don’t cost much, would also provide him with enough money to pull off a marquee deal for the attack. Taking that into account, do you agree that Mikel Arteta’s project is now or never? If he does not win the championship next season, uncomfortable conversations will begin about him; there may be suggestions that he isn’t a winner, and Arsenal may need to get another elite coach to get them over the line.
Arteta has received more financial support than any other Arsenal manager, so he can’t afford to start being known as the coach with in-bred seconditus. He must pull off something next season or else….
Peter Rix
Or else what?….
He gets replaced
Says who?
Yeah can’t really take too much from this piece. Arteta has come second to a treble winning, 4 ina row, record breaking GOAT managers Petro dollar team. He’s broken goals scored record, most points at the emirates record, most wins. we’ve one of the youngest squads in the league, one of the lowest wage bills out of the top 6 clubs and we play fantastic dominating football. Klopp won 1 league title and 1 ucl in 9 seasons. Bar Ancelotti and Pep, who’s better than Mikel as a replacement?
Yeah, before you know it MA would have “lost the plot” have no “ambition” etc. etc. 🤦♂️
We all know it’s not his fault. He doesn’t have many players he trusts to rotate, youth not good enough to promote, and City still have Pep.
Can we finally take off the protective bubble wrap after 5 years? Can we say top 4 or be warned like Wenger and Emery?
Can any goals or minimum achievements be stated publicly by Arteta or the club?
Without an actual striker and midfielder we bride’s maids again.
Arteta’s football style is very entertaining, so I hope he’ll win a trophy this season to prolong his stay
He would’ve won EPL twice if Guardiola didn’t manage a state-owned football club with unlimited transfer budget
Arteta has done well for himself challenging City and PepG twice considering the various sharks in Epl interns of quality and more experienced managers than him. He deserves some credit. I as a fan is ready to be patient with him. Realistically, a coach of PepG status and players with oil money available to spend are difficult to challenge. We go again this season.
@Gai, Arteta has done well for himself challenging City and PepG twice considering the various sharks in Epl interns of quality and more experienced managers than him. He deserves some credit. I as a fan is ready to be patient with him.
Realistically, a coach of PepG status and players with oil money available to spend are difficult to challenge.
Last season we matched City on goals tally despite Haaaland in their rank and even did better deffensively.
But football is what it is, few magins determine who wins.
We go again this season.
I will surely write a letter to him regarding this. He probably hasn’t thought about how much pressure rides over him yet.
This article for me is not necessarily. Arsenal as a club is on the right path & growing from strength to strength, & our role a supporters is to trust the process & believe that this season is gonna great