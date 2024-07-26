A gentle reminder to Mikel Arteta that Arsenal supporters are not fans of coming second….

In the last two seasons, Arsenal have been in a position to influence the Premier League title race; they’ve been in a position where they could win the PL crown. In the 2022–23 season, they lost it by 5 points, despite having an 11 point lead at one point. Last season, they lost it by two points, reaching the final day of the season with a decent chance of winning, but the outcome of the Manchester City versus West Ham game did not go their way.

But now we have a fresh season ahead of us. And the club is extensively preparing to go for glory. Aside from the Benjamin Sesko transfer snub, Mikel Arteta is getting exactly what he wanted from the transfer market. He wanted Riccardo Calafiori, and he’ll soon have the Italian in his squad. He wants Mikel Merino, and everything points to that deal going through. He also wants goalkeeper Dan Bentley, and there’s every reason to believe he’ll get him.

Deals for Calafiori, Merino, and Bentley, which don’t cost much, would also provide him with enough money to pull off a marquee deal for the attack. Taking that into account, do you agree that Mikel Arteta’s project is now or never? If he does not win the championship next season, uncomfortable conversations will begin about him; there may be suggestions that he isn’t a winner, and Arsenal may need to get another elite coach to get them over the line.

Arteta has received more financial support than any other Arsenal manager, so he can’t afford to start being known as the coach with in-bred seconditus. He must pull off something next season or else….

