‘A good headache’ – Pundit claims Tavares ‘offers more’ than Tierney

Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Nuno Tavares offers more to Arsenal than Kieran Tierney, but claims that both are worthy of playing in the first-team.

The Portuguese defender arrived from Benfica in the summer, and initially started the term on the bench. He came into the side due to injury to the Scottish left-back, and thoroughly impressed, so much-so that he stayed in the starting line-up when Tierney returned to fitness, although he did drop to the bench for the first time since at the weekend.

It will be interesting to see who is named to start in the upcoming matches with Southampton and West Ham, but former Premier League star Agbonlahor claims there is no wrong decision on the subject.

“Arteta’s got a headache,” Agbonlahor told the Football Insider.

“I like Tierney but I like Tavares as well. Tavares probably offers more going forward for me, he’s quicker, he’s seriously quick.

“But Tierney is a very good left-back as well. I don’t think you can go wrong with either of them.

“It’s a good headache to have for the manager.”

While Gabi claim Nuno offers more in attack, I actually believe that Tierney has the better all-round game, the better defensive ability, and the more composed game of the two. You will rarely ever see an attacker get past the Scot, nor will you see him give the ball away in defence, and his leadership skills definitely shouldn’t be discounted either.

Patrick