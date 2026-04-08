A great big Welsh thank you to Rambo

When Arsenal sold Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri in the same transfer window, the hope was that youngsters Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere would develop into their long-term replacements.

It is ironic that, in many ways, the midfielders’ careers have run in parallel.

When you think of either player, you cannot help but wonder, what if?

Talent and Adversity

Both had to recover from serious injuries, and it takes considerable mental strength to return from lengthy spells on the sidelines on more than one occasion.

Ramsey became a cult hero in North London after scoring two winning goals in the three FA Cups he lifted.

If Arsène Wenger had remained at the Emirates longer, so too might have the player, with all parties reportedly agreeing verbally to extend his contract.

However, Unai Emery made it clear that he did not view Ramsey as part of his preferred starting eleven. The Kroenke family understandably decided they were unwilling to offer a substantial salary to a player no longer guaranteed a starting role.

Not only did they inform Ramsey’s representatives that they would not honour the previously agreed wage, but all negotiations were subsequently cancelled.

Legacy and Reflection

In the final six years of his career, he played in five different countries but never came close to replicating the form he displayed as a Gunner.

He followed a similar path to Gareth Bale in prioritising his international career before retirement, which is fitting given that both became defining figures of Wales’ golden generation.

Having scored in two European Championships and featured at a World Cup, it had long been expected that the Welsh captain was waiting to see if the Red Dragons would qualify for North America.

This time last year, he managed Cardiff City’s final three fixtures of the campaign but chose not to pursue the role on a full-time basis, as he hoped to play his final match at the World Cup.

In reality, he had not played since October in Mexico, when his contract was terminated.

There was no fairytale ending, but there is a sense that if he chooses to move into coaching, Mikel Arteta would welcome him back to the club.