A great hard-fought win by Arsenal’s second string side away at Brentford earns us a tie at West Ham next

A hard-fought win over Brentford

Arsenal travelled down to Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford on Wednesday to compete in the third round of the Carabao Cup. After such a quick turn around from the London Derby, Arsenal fans would have been expecting wholesale changes, and Arteta did just that, making eight changes from our previous starting line up against Tottenham, with just Gabriel, Ben White and Eddie Nketiah picked to start again.

With injuries piling up, Arteta was going to have to think outside the box and this was the perfect time to give some of the younger lads some minutes. We got to see Charles Sagoe Jr make his debut in red and white and Emile Smith Rowe was seen back in the line-up, making his 100th appearance for the club, both had impressive games and held their own, validating Arteta’s choice to bring them in.

The game started off well, with Arsenal full of energy and pressing hard. It didn’t take long for us to go in front, when Nketiah pounced on a mistake by the Brentford backline and put the ball on a plate for Reiss Nelson to slot into the back of the Brentford net, putting Arsenal 1-0 up after just 8 minutes. Arsenal looked to be dominating possession and retaining the ball well.

In the first half, Brentford almost looked happy to just sit back and let Arsenal have possession, waiting for us to make a mistake that just didn’t happen. Arsenal were passing the ball round quickly, spreading play wide and trying to break through the Brentford defence again, but Brentford stayed strong, walking into the tunnel at halftime 1-0.

Brentford came out in the second half firing, with a lot of energy, pushing and pressing us back into our own half. We came under some quick-fire shots but luckily Ramsdale managed to keep the ball out of the back of his net, making some incredible saves to keep Arsenal in front. Brentford fought hard to get back in the game and Arsenal fought hard to keep in the win.

A huge change in performance from the first to the second half, Brentford really brought the game to us in the dying stages, but our defence seemed unbreakable. Walking away with the win and into round 4 of the Carabao Cup, where we will face off against our new blockbuster signing, Declan Rice’s old side, West Ham.

A hard-fought win for the lads away from home, with a lot of injuries and a lot of changes made, Arsenal held their composure throughout the game, it wasn’t pretty, but we got the win and more importantly, some needed minutes into rotated legs.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae