A great point at City, but yet again Arsenal have been cheated by inconsistent refereeing

The inconsistency in refereeing decisions is so appalling in our matches this season.

The Gunners got a fantastic point away to Man City last night in what was a modern classic in the premier league era, however I felt gut wrenched by that fact that they could have bagged all three points if they held on for 1 more minute.

Indeed, it was a stoppage time equalizer from John Stones that would see all our hard work in the entirety of the second half come undone. After coming from a goal down to lead the Citizens in the first half, it was a red card (second yellow) to Leandro Trossard that left us with a daunting task in the second half, it has been the second time this season that we’ve seen our player get sent off for delaying play which should be a concern to Mikel Arteta and co.

Looking back at it however, the biggest worry would be the inconsistencies that the referees have shown in the two matches where we’ve seen our player get sent off. Firstly in the Brighton game where we saw Joao Pedro not pick up a yellow, despite booting the ball up the pitch and delaying the restart in the process.

Secondly in the City game we witnessed something very similar to that when City’s Jeremy Doku did the exact same thing without receiving any punishment. This double standard shown against us in these two instances makes us dropping points an even more bitter pill to swallow given how much we were in control at the time of the incidents.

Winning this title will require the fine margins to go in our favor and this inconsistent refereeing will do us no favors one bit. It should be a worry that only our players get to be punished for incidents in a match of this caliber.

I don’t know what to say, I feel cheated, cheated by the referee’s willingness to follow the law to the letter instead of allowing things to slide in matches of this magnitude, the ref ruined the game with that decision, but the boys showed unbelievable grit to take this match to the wire, I couldn’t be so proud!

What did you all make of the Trossard decision?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…