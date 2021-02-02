A great transfer window? All Arsenal have done is save Kroenke money

Kroenke Again Proves Lack Of Ambition! by Dan Smith
Back in December when Arsenal had just lost our 7th consecutive League game, many said Arteta just had to get to January where he could build his ‘own’ team.
I argued that Stan Kroenke wouldn’t have the ambition to invest this month, that the priority would be slashing the wage bill and our best-case scenario was a loan signing we never heard of.
Some pointed out how our owner had spent more than Chelsea (net spend) in recent years, failing to point out that was more due to the Blues being better than us at getting big money when selling players. E.g. look how much they got for Hazard or even Morata compared to us letting a Sanchez or a Ramsey run down their contracts.
A few wins later and it’s papered over the cracks, with many gooners not questioning how a squad who have made their worse start to a campaign in the Prem era will enter February weaker? It’s music to our owners ears. They have saved money this window and manipulated many into thinking that’s a good thing?
I understand that, with it being uncertain when clubs will be getting match day revenue, no one wants to spend unless they have too. Hence approx. 71 million has been spent by EPL sides, compared to 230 million 12 months ago. My counter argument to that would be we are in a position where we need the help.
Compared to the 19 other sides in the top flight, few are struggling to meet their targets quite like Arsenal.
Man City and Liverpool were predicted to fight for the title and they are. Man United’s minimal requirement was top 4 …. they are in the top 4. As recently as December, Chelsea and Spurs were in top 4, their target for the year.
We are told all the time by the Kroenke family that the intention is for us to return to our old levels, but we sit 10th from the top in February (and that’s only after a good run) so surely that’s us nowhere near our targets set in the summer?
When most companies fail, the owner steps in and helps.
I also won’t allow the club to hide behind Covid, as in the January windows before the outbreak we still could only afford loans.
If Leeds and Southampton win their game in hand, we will be 12th past the halfway point (remember when Arsene Wenger ‘ only finished 4th’?) yet last week we had fans boasting how if we won on Saturday (we didn’t) we’d only be 7 points behind Man United instead of asking what’s the plan is to improve the situation.
There’s even one reader who predicts we will be favourites for the title by March!
That’s genius business from Mr Kroenke. Saving money while failing on the pitch, yet some customers think that’s a good window.
Like with Ceballos, we phoned Real Madrid and asked did they have anyone we could use? They gave us Odegaard, with gooners now pretending they knew who he was a month ago. If we had to pay a fee for him would we have been interested or was the priority value for money?
The Norwegian’s salary is believed to be 38,000 pounds a week which can be taken out of the 350,000 pound a week were giving to Ozil.
Like Ozil, we ripped up Sokratis’ contract to save another (reported 92,000) a week and Matt Macey’s (10,000 a week).
Nice are paying Saliba’s entire 40,000 a week pay packet until he returns, Schalke half of Kolasinac’s incredible 100,000 pound a week (plus we got a one off 3 million fee).
Already, since the summer, Hertha Berlin have covered the entirety of Guendouzi’s wage for this season (40,000 a week) while Atletico Madrid are doing the same regarding Torreira (75,000 a week).
Arteta implied a few weeks ago that Edu already had plans ready. It’s the director of football’s job to identify targets throughout the world. He’s had months watching the team struggle and he’s being paid lots of money to make us better.
Yet all we can manage yesterday was loaning Maitland Niles to West Brom (he’s on 35,000 pound a week) and Newcastle borrowing Willock (on 20-000 a week) and tearing up Mustafi’s 90,000 a week contract.
Anyone great at maths feel free to help but roughly, accounting for releases and loans (not accounting for fringe players) we are saving 800,000 pound a week, which adds up to 3.2 million a month, which equates to over 15 million pounds if we say a loan is Jan/Feb to May/June (more if I worked it out properly).
Add 5 million this month for loan fees (3 for Kolasinac 1 for Willock and Miles) and that’s 20 million made from now to the summer. We recouped another 2 million a year by sacking 55 min playing staff.
It’s not Edu’s fault if that is the job criteria he’s been given, but with him and our manager being former players, I hoped they be more then yes men.
Aston Villa, West Ham and Man United have equally lost income during the pandemic but still were able to find 17, 20 and 19 million, respectively.
Three clubs above us who strengthened.
My response to those who say I pick on Kroenke was let’s wait and see in January. As predicted, he continues to save money while we fail on the pitch. Why do I care how much we save in wages if that money will just sit in the bank?
I’m not Arsenal’s accountant. I’m a Gooner who just wants us to be best the version of ourselves.
Anyone who assumes those savings will be reinvested are naive.
We could have invested in the squad now to push us into the top 4, which would have got the American a bigger return in the future. Instead we will fail to qualify for the Champions League and simply use the money saved this month to cover the loss.
Don’t get me wrong; business wise, we had a very good window – but that’s all we are, a good business.
12 months ago when Man United were struggling to make top 4 they brought Bruno Fernandes in January. What did we do this year? We make 20 million. Just say that out loud ….
If Leeds and Southampton win their game in hand, we will be 12th yet are making money.
The sad thing is; some of my peers have been conditioned to think this is a positive. We must be the only fan-base who celebrate and worry about making money. Do you think Man City fans watch their team lift trophies but say ‘I wish our wage bill was lower’?
Maybe in the summer I’m proven wrong and this month’s savings are added to help fund a bid for Jack Grealish. But there are only so many chances I can give the owner to prove he cares
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan
Because arsenal have spent poorly and had an inflated squad we needed to cut cost and save money in order to spend. Quite simple. Dont get me wrong i would love for stan to drop us a big fat transfer kitty but we are running a self sustained model. Are poor financial situation is a result of how poorly the club operating. The club not just stan, there are many people responsible for the mess we are in. And yes stan is one of them but not the only one.
Don’t shift the blame from Manager to Kronke. Kronke is supporting the manager, but the Manager is making bad choices in recruitment. Arteta bought Willian, Gabriel, Mari, Soares, and the goalkeeper. He took Odegaard and Ceballos on loans. Elnerny and Nketiah were recalled from their loan spells. I’m talking about 9 players, but there’s no difference in the field of play. We still languish in mid-table. Who’s to blame here? Kronke is a businessman and he’s supposed to make profit. Arteta is failing, PERIOD
Great transfer window.
Problem was giving such high wages in the first place and now we have got rid of the problem.
My problem is how we didn’t get a loan fee for AMN or Willock. Do you think any other club would just loan players to us for free like that?
Please, so many times we moan over things. The pandemic has really hit all the Clubs hard, it’s not only Arsenal that is trying to cut costs. Let us still appreciate the efforts the present Management is doing. They met all these problems
I was expecting this masterclass attack on Kroenke from you after getting rid of players.
For you Kroenke is always at fault.
I’ve never seen you called out the real culprits who wasted the funds generated by the club, the so many mistakes of Arsene Wenger who I respect a lot. The lots of mistakes by Gazidis, That Fraud Sanllehi who I saw through right from day 1 and others.
You never attack them or write articles about how they’ve wasted millions of money belonging to the club.
It’s always Kroenke’s fault according to you, since he employed them.
Thing is, Kroenke has turned around to get rid of everyone of them and now the rebuilding is starting from scratch. Finally he employed a few people who are seeing to it that we get rid of unwanted players and we really trim the wage bill to leave space for incomings. Finally a pair trying to write the mistakes of many other failed leaders.
Yet all you always do is attack Kroenke.
If I were Kroenke, I wouldn’t put a personal dime of my own money into the club either seeing how the people I kept in charge were wasteful and are being wasteful without results.
At least I’d also see to it that I get rid of all the bad eggs and make sure I have competent people again before pumping money into the club.
You expect Kroenke to throw money Into the club every transfer window, despite the fact that you of all people know the club’s been very wasteful on the transfer front.
You wouldn’t sing him praises for bringing out his personal cash to see that Edu & Arteta get Partey. Rather you’ll always attack him.
Come on man it’s getting tiring now, your constant bickering of Kroenke. A whole lot of us are not buying into that crap that he’s a stingy man anymore.
That man never takes out of the club and constantly puts his money into the club. Even if it ain’t 150Million he puts in, at least he’s still putting his money in.
Give it time bro, after trimming the wage bill, wait till after next transfer before you start attacking him again.
Don’t you get tired?
Many football clubs including Arsenal are losing a lot of money in this pandemic and Kroenke is doing his best to keep Arsenal afloat. Arsenal made many stupid transfer decisions in the past and they’re now paying for it
I find this article strange. Tierney, gabriel, partey, pepe, soares, mari, wilian have all been signed in the last year. These amount to a big investment. Not to mention the fact that clearly partey has been bought with extra funds provided by kroenke. The players moved on are simply not good enough or have been part of the ozil fan club which have been the poison in the dressing room. It is good practice to balance the books especially in the current situation no other club have invested actual funds this window. Rather than spread negative un founded opinion get behind the team and I think over time you will see that this club has actually managed the last year well.