A great weekend for Arsenal as Beth Mead fires the Ladies into the FA Cup Final

Women’s second half cruise puts them in the final of the FA Cup!

It is becoming a more apparent thing that the men and women pull out wins on the same weekend. Well so far so good!

But yet again it was Beth Mead and Leah Williamson who were on fire. Capping off a great week for club and country.

After a goalless first half it was two goals in five minutes in the second half that got the ball rolling for the women.

Mead assisting captain Kim Little for the first goal of the game and not long after Mead finished a classy run to score her goal of the game, but it was 22 minutes later that the third goal came and it was another assist for Mead who whipped the ball in from a corner and Leah Williamson headed in for 3-0.

It was a team that had no Vivianne Miedema in as she was being rested, but the team proved they didn’t need her as they got a comfortable 3-0 win against Brighton and now take their place in the FA Cup final, where they will play Chelsea after they too saw off Manchester City 3-0.

There is no denying that right now the confidence is definitely flowing through Beth Mead.

I know it is still early days into the new season but in my eyes, and barring a rise in form from other players or an extreme drop in form and performance levels from Mead herself, if at the end of the season she doesn’t win Arsenal player of the season then there will be something wrong. And yes I am calling it now.

But she deserves it even from now. So instrumental in everything the team is doing both for Arsenal and England.

Overall it’s not a bad weekend for us Gooners is it, a 2-0 win and clean sheet for the men at the King Power, a 3-0 win and a clean sheet for the women that takes them into the final of the FA Cup at Wembley- and another defeat for Spurs.

We couldn’t ask for a better way to start the week and long may it continue hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_