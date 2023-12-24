A great win at Liverpool but Arsenal still need to freshen up in the transfer window

Top at Christmas with room for improvement by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, we are top at Christmas. A 1-1 draw away at Liverpool which leaves me both happy and a little disappointed.

Let’s get it out of the way, we were lucky with the penalty. The second stroke of luck was them being 5 against 1 and hitting the bar.

That said, I thought we played pretty well, consider a few players had absolute nightmares.

Zinchenko is not a good defender. That goal we conceded was shocking. Good play from Salah, but come on, everybody and their mother nowadays knows the long ball from Trent to Salah on the wings and Zinchenko just left it go over him, then allowed probably the best winger in world football for the past 4 years to go on his favourite foot and slot it in.

There’s no way that ball would’ve gone over Tomi’s head, but unfortunately the Japanese international isn’t fit enough and we’re unlucky with Timber’s injury, but if I am honest, I’d be looking at a left back in January if we’re serious. Also the 5 against 1 when they hit the bar, was because Odegaard was trying to be smart on a poor corner. My point is we mostly limited them, apart from the silly mistakes.

Talking of silly mistakes, Martinelli is shocking. He missed the goal, with Alisson out of the picture. I know there were players on the goal line, but hit the target. But even if we ignore this, his pressing was poor, he was slipping, dribbled the ball out of play, but worse was his running. At times he looked lazy, which is the last thing I’d thought of Martinelli.

The problem with our wingers is that there aren’t really any alternatives. Saka was doing good against Tsimikas, but once Gomez came on, I barely remember Saka being involved and there’s a Reiss Nelson on the bench who just isn’t good enough to come on, based on how the manager doesn’t trust him.

Our subs are very predictable. Eddie for Jesus, Trossard for Martinelli and the other options are only to give players some rest when a game is already done. There wasn’t really anyone who can impact the game for us to win it. I though Eddie coming on actually did a job, but he doesn’t scare anyone.

There’s no point anymore in talking about what a beast Declan Rice is. The guy’s application is unbelievable. The way he tackles, the way he runs for every ball, I am amazed. Thomas Partey was the lynchpin of our team last year and we haven’t really missed him. Considering the way Martinelli has fallen off a cliff, Saka and Odegaard nowhere near their level of last year, we still are title contenders due to him.

I thought Havertz was actually the best of our front 5. He seemed like the calmest head of them, especially in the second half on a yellow. Then the 2 at the back. Saliba and Gabriel, with Rice in front of them are a title winning foundation.

Now, I look at January. We need more goals. Solanke at Bournemouth has 11 goals. 50 million? If that is what separates Arsenal from the league title, let’s just do it. You see what 100m brings in Rice, if we add a player who can put it in the back of the net, we’re going places. We need a lot of goals from midfield to cover the lack of a striker.

A left back won’t be on the menu, but it really should. I think we should move on Zinny. His mistake gave Wolves the goal that made our life nervy. I think his sloppiness conceded the corner that cost us 2 points Vs Fulham. He was nowhere to be seen for Villa’s goal few weeks ago. I’m done, part of Martinelli’s poor form is the fact he’s isolated. The inversion thing was nice last season, but the mistakes cost us more than he offers going forward. He gifted Liverpool the goal today, no matter how good Salah played it.

A winger should also be top priority. Jared Bowen has 11 goals at West Ham. I’m just saying there are options. Arsenal nowadays is flavour of the month. If we ring a player on the phone, he’s interested, because of the possibilities. People think we’re the best team apart from City and put us only behind City, Bayern and Real in the CL, let’s flex it. Let’s go there and show we’re not happy with 2nd and we’re willing to do anything it takes.

Overall, we’re top at Christmas again and we’re not playing our best football. I just think we need a few fresh faces with more hunger. I think some of our players might’ve thought we’d win it last year, and there’s a hangover from the realisation we didn’t. Also, a bit of experience would be welcome. That’s one of the youngest front fives you’ll see, and although youth is in no way a sin, the average age of a title winning side sits at around 28, not 24.

Overall, I can enjoy my Christmas now and if we are proactive in January who knows where we’ll end up.

Konstantin