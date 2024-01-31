A great win for Arsenal after Forest battle to the end

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad walked away with 3 important points last night as they travelled to the City Ground as we looked to get a win there for the first time since they came back up to the Premier League. 3 points that put us back in 2nd spot and well in the title race. Here’s a run down of everything that happened in Nottingham in our 2-1 win.

The game started and Arsenal looked energetic and hungry to score early, but Forest was set up well and putting on a proper defensive performance. Arsenal having 81% possession in the first half and were rarely seen off the ball.

We had a few chances in the first half, but Forest set up in a kind of low block and were solid while defending. Arsenal came the closest in the first half when a shot for Gabriel Jesus was deflected, leaving the Forest goalie and their defence confused and nearly rolled into the net but the spin on the ball took it out.

The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal has a lot of the ball and were linking up well with each other, making little quick passes between each other and showing a bit of class in the build up play. Jesus nearly got a goal just after half time after some lovely passing and between him, Odegaard and Saka, but ended up hitting the post.

Luckily it didn’t take much longer for Arsenal to get on the score sheet and after so much possession and patience, they truly deserved it when the ball went out for a throw, which Zinchenko took quickly, spotting Jesus just outside the box free, Jesus turned and ran towards goal, spotting the keepers legs slightly open and fired the ball through his legs into the goal to make it 1-0. an audacious goal from Jesus and was completely a strikers’ instinct.

In the 72nd minute a Forest defender tried to clear the ball out of his half but only managed to clear as far as Odegaard who spotted the run of Jesus down the left, Jesus then slotted a perfect ball onto the run of Saka, who took a touch then fired the ball towards the net, Forest’s keeper Turner got a fingertip to it but it wasn’t enough and the ball nestled into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 and a great worked counter press from the Gunners and a lovely finish by Saka.

As soon the second goal went in Forest began to come at us a lot harder and were getting their chances as the game began to open up and you could feel Arsenal beginning to feel nervous. In the 89th minute Forest whipped a ball out from the backline onto the head of Montiel who headed it toward Awoniyi and the ball somehow landed in front of him, and he fired the ball past Raya to make it 2-1.

Forest then kept coming strong trying to get the equaliser, but Arsenal and Raya defended well and managed to see the game out. An important 3 points for Arsenal as they look to keep challenging for the title.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

