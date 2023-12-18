A great win over Brighton but Arteta still unhappy with Arsenal’s finishing

Arsenal dominated Aston Villa last week but still came away with zero points, This time around, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, with their goals in the 2-0 win, ensured that Arsenal’s dominant performance versus Brighton did not go to waste, like it did against Villa.

Brighton had a tough day at the Emirates, with only one shot on target compared to the Gunners’ nine. Despite this, Mikel Arteta was dissatisfied with his team’s wastefulness in the first half.

Unmarked at the back of the post, Jesus headed in from an uncleared ball in the box after a corner kick. A brilliant Havertz finish moments later doubled the Gunners’ lead to see them clinch the Gunners’ victory.

Though pleased with the victory, Arteta suggested that his team could have made things simpler for themselves if they had converted some of their chances.

“We have great players that can define games and finish actions. Today we needed too many, especially in big spaces, too many situations to finish the game,” Arteta said.

“That was the fear, especially after half-time, that it could be one of those days because the moment you give something to this team, they’ll take it.

“We had to patient but at the same time we had to be really determined against this team. The second you have doubts against this team, they open you up, they start to frustrate you and dominate with the ball. We didn’t do that.

“We didn’t allow them to do that. We showed a lot of maturity, and a lot of intelligence. This game against them requires them to be really intelligent.”

Arsenal were accused of not being clinical against Villa last week, so Arteta bringing it up is concerning. I suppose if they want to win the league, they need to improve in front of goal.

Hopefully, the rumour of a striker signing is true; they’ll sign one who will give them a lift in the title chase.

Notably, with Liverpool and Manchester United playing to a 0-0 draw, Arsenal will sit comfortably at the top of the table with 39 points, until they visit Liverpool next weekend and beat them as well to solidify our position at the top of the league.

Sam P

