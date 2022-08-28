A great win over Fulham but also proof that Arsenal need two more signings

Arsenal show mentality and need for 2 more signings by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s 4/4. It wasn’t easy, but it was really good to see us bouncing back. Not sure Arsenal of last year would’ve won that game. That said – it wasn’t all rosey.
That mistake from Gabriel was poor. Honestly most of the problems we’ve had this season have been of our own making. Luckily it hasn’t cost us, but there will be tougher tests than Fulham, even though they’ve had an excellent start to the campaign.
Our best performer was captain Odegaard. His passing was at the heart of our forward ideas. My only criticism is that he needs to shoot more. He got a bit of fortune with the deflection, but in football you make your own luck and he deserved the goal.
It was so vital to win that game to dent the late Wenger era vibes, where we might’ve lost a game like that. The game was a welcome test as well as a reminder that there’s still some work to be done on the squad.
A precautionary miss for Thomas Partey, due to a tight thigh. With his injury record you wonder how much time he could be out? It baffles me that we aren’t looking for Partey cover. Big Mo did alright yesterday, but surely cover in that position wouldn’t hurt? Last year a big reason we missed the top 4 was down to his injury as well as Tierney’s.
Speaking of him, he made a return to the side, because Zinchenko has a “slight” sprain knee. That worries me. It could be 1 game or 4 weeks. He’s slotted really well and is instrumental to our play on the left. You could see Martinelli didn’t have the support he had in the first 3 games, but I’ll cut KT some slack, cause he’s been out for a while.
You can also see why we want a winger. Saka has been overplayed. It’s nothing to do with his quality, but the boy looks a little tired. There are no alternatives on his side and as Pepe went to Nice, a Pedro Neto would be so lovely, I just doubt we can cough up another 50 million, but who knows.
There is still a slight chance we may add 1 more player. Ideally we need 2, but it ain’t happening. Next up it’s Aston Villa at home again and it’s a must win game. We have to go to Old Trafford with 15 points, and that will be the telling game for me.
Our record to the top 6 away is horrendous to say the least. If we’ve truly turned the corner in our mentality we will win there, but let’s do the job in midweek first and hopefully in the transfer market too.
We didn’t make a signing in January to go big this summer. Let’s not let the result shadow the fact that we do need a little more in some areas. And lastly, I’d like to say – enjoy the league table while it lasts. We are not winning the league, but our start is one to be proud of.
Even a club like Man City, who are absolute monsters that just came back from 2:0 against Palace with an outrageous Haaland hat-trick haven’t won all 4 of their opening games. To see us above them with the same GD of +8, it’s just nice.
Things in football change very quickly, so just enjoy it while it lasts.
Konstantin
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
OT: Anyone watch the series Wrexham FC on Netflix.
Watched 1st Episode and looks really interesting.
Did not know there were 5 tiers of English Football.
Teams have now learn how to neutralize Saka. You always know what he is going to do, mainly cut onto the middle or make a pass to another player running behind him. Arteta needs to change his use in the field, aside from giving him some break. Unfortunately, Marquinhos is not up to the task yet and we have loaned Pepe. So me need another right winger immediately.
You are seeing it as clear as day, but the gaffer recognizes this, hence why he tried to sign Raphinha.
But Saka is intelligent he will step up, its paramount he does so now and wet his bread
We’ve made so.e good signing in the past 2 years so credit to MA/Edu for that but the fact that we haven’t been actively trying to sign a DM is pure negligence IMO.
If Partey ends up missing a couple of months throughout the season that could well derail our whole campaign.
I am afraid that Man City will go unbeaten this season and match Arsenal’s Invincible
With due respect to Arsenal but I don’t see we gonna beat them at Emirates, let alone at Eithad..
Only Possibility Man City is loosing against Liverpool at Anfield only..
I don’t see Liverpool doing any damage to City at Eithad..
I just hope..
And about our signing our priority is more CM or CDM than winger at the moment..
Actually both but if we have constraint then we should look at CM or CDM before closure of this window…
Which matches do you watch
Man city is super no doubt but not to that extent
Man city to go unbeaten pls don’t makr me laugh
Hopefully you won’t get chance to cry if they really achieve that..
I just hope they don’t but this year they are in really different mood
I would be one of the most happiest person if city loose some day because Arsenal being invincible is very close to me because it was actually 2nd year when I started following Arsenal here in India so I know how invincible means to me
I think that Arteta sees ElNeny as the backup DM. That’s fine for early cup rounds and late sub appearances to see out a narrow lead, but questionable over a prolonged period.
Personally I’d love to see White moved to CDM to challenge Partey, and it’s much cheaper bringing in a 4th choice CB.
CB pairing looks set, Tomi was solid at RB (when healthy) plus Cedric is there as backup.
White could succeed Partey as DM in the long run, and I’m ever hopeful to see Arteta give him a chance there.
IMO, Vieira can play Saka’s Role but we can’t have too much light weight on the right side, Saka has some clear chances but somehow missed them,
Once Saka and Martinelli switched sides ,Saka came alive, so I think Saka is getting bored and needs a competitor for new styles and challenge,
Elneny must build his confidence, I feel Arteta could try Azeez, the chap seems so confident, or pair White with Xhaka,
Just my opinion,
Ruben Neves is the solution to our midfield. It is not rocket science.
Asensio also.
60m pounds for Neves
25m pounds for Asensio
We need Neves
But his Arsenal comments could be a stumbling block…..we know who arteta is….lol
At this point in the process we need to focus on midfield where lack of quality once partey is out is blatantly obvious .. Sadly we never were serious about de jong or Savic or Ruiz or paquetta it seems … I like neves and the Ecuadorean guy at Brighton but less sure about tielmans .. all would be an upgrade on elneny and xhaka though
Yes. I agree with you. We have to invest in the midfield. We are in the Europa league this season. We can’t rely on Partey alone to play week in week out.
With the momentum we have presently, we should believe we can compete for the league.
Arteta Should learn from last season. I would suggest he goes for Neves. Maybe start with a 55m pound bid for him. We should sell AMN and loan out Lokonga.
We can go for Asensio for 25m pounds to compete with Saka
CM and DM of
Partey
Elneny
Neves
Xhaka
Neves is a top quality player. He has the experience, Energy and passing range. A fighter. An engine with a high work rate.
Asensio can play on the right side of attack. Real Madrid is willing to sell him. 25m pounds can get him. He has the football brain and intelligence. Very creative and skillful.
Massive proof that Arsenal need two more signing.
But Arsenal must break the bank and make those two signing.
Right winger, Striker and a ball carrying midfielder would be ideal.
Another striker lols