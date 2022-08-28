A great win over Fulham but also proof that Arsenal need two more signings

Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s 4/4. It wasn’t easy, but it was really good to see us bouncing back. Not sure Arsenal of last year would’ve won that game. That said – it wasn’t all rosey.

That mistake from Gabriel was poor. Honestly most of the problems we’ve had this season have been of our own making. Luckily it hasn’t cost us, but there will be tougher tests than Fulham, even though they’ve had an excellent start to the campaign.

Our best performer was captain Odegaard. His passing was at the heart of our forward ideas. My only criticism is that he needs to shoot more. He got a bit of fortune with the deflection, but in football you make your own luck and he deserved the goal.

It was so vital to win that game to dent the late Wenger era vibes, where we might’ve lost a game like that. The game was a welcome test as well as a reminder that there’s still some work to be done on the squad.

A precautionary miss for Thomas Partey, due to a tight thigh. With his injury record you wonder how much time he could be out? It baffles me that we aren’t looking for Partey cover. Big Mo did alright yesterday, but surely cover in that position wouldn’t hurt? Last year a big reason we missed the top 4 was down to his injury as well as Tierney’s.

Speaking of him, he made a return to the side, because Zinchenko has a “slight” sprain knee. That worries me. It could be 1 game or 4 weeks. He’s slotted really well and is instrumental to our play on the left. You could see Martinelli didn’t have the support he had in the first 3 games, but I’ll cut KT some slack, cause he’s been out for a while.

You can also see why we want a winger. Saka has been overplayed. It’s nothing to do with his quality, but the boy looks a little tired. There are no alternatives on his side and as Pepe went to Nice, a Pedro Neto would be so lovely, I just doubt we can cough up another 50 million, but who knows.

There is still a slight chance we may add 1 more player. Ideally we need 2, but it ain’t happening. Next up it’s Aston Villa at home again and it’s a must win game. We have to go to Old Trafford with 15 points, and that will be the telling game for me.

Our record to the top 6 away is horrendous to say the least. If we’ve truly turned the corner in our mentality we will win there, but let’s do the job in midweek first and hopefully in the transfer market too.

We didn’t make a signing in January to go big this summer. Let’s not let the result shadow the fact that we do need a little more in some areas. And lastly, I’d like to say – enjoy the league table while it lasts. We are not winning the league, but our start is one to be proud of.

Even a club like Man City, who are absolute monsters that just came back from 2:0 against Palace with an outrageous Haaland hat-trick haven’t won all 4 of their opening games. To see us above them with the same GD of +8, it’s just nice.

Things in football change very quickly, so just enjoy it while it lasts.