A happy New Year to all our readers – JustArsenal 2023 update

What a fantastic way to end the Year with an away win at Brighton to end 2022 seven points clear at the top of the table. It is surely a great time to be an Arsenal fan. 2022 is definitely the best year since I created JustArsenal over a decade ago.

I created this website to make a space for opinions and discussion about our beloved Arsenal team, and I can tell you that in 2022 we had 59,000 approved comments from you the readers, in reply to over 4,400 news and opinion articles over the full 12 months, so I am happy that the site is doing it’s job well and our regular readers are alive and well.

We have had a few new innovations this year as well. We have created a large section dedicated to the Arsenal Women, who are growing in popularity and are nearly as successful as the men.

We have high hopes of seeing more trophies coming our way from both the Mens and the Women this season.

We have also created a new section given over to the History of Arsenal, including the Men and the Women as well.

I have also changed the sidebar on the desktop site to include a section of the “latest comments” as well as the “most commented”.

One great new innovation is the “highlight thread” feature in the comments, so you can see who has replied to who, as this was causing some confusion in the past.

So I would like to start the New Year with a big Thank You to all the readers and commenters that make JustArsenal what it is today, one of the biggest and best Arsenal websites in the world!

Happy 2023 to all our readers all around the World…..

Admin Pat…

