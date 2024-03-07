A hat-trick from Arsenal’s top striker takes Gunners to Women’s Conti Cup Final

Arsenal Women welcomed Aston Villa to Meadow Park last night, to compete in the semi-final of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup 2024. Our Gunners put on a dominant display, going into the half-time break 4-0 up against The Villans. Goals were courtesy of a hat-trick from Stina Blackstenius and a worldie from Frida Maanum.

Arsenal are the current holders, having beaten Chelsea 3-1 in the Final in March 2023. We will find out Arsenal’s opponents in the Final tonight, as Chelsea go head-to-head with Manchester City in the other Conti Cup semi-final.

There were no further goals in the 2nd half but Arsenal walked away comfortable winners, with a particularly impressive display from Stina Blackstenius.

“I’ve been really really impressed by Stina because she’s making the most of the minutes that she’s playing,” said head coach Jonas Eidevall, speaking post-match.

“I mean, that’s always the story for any football player. What people are going to remember is the minutes that you play and I’m so pleased for her, but also for her mentality because I think it comes from her application daily in training.

“She’s so focused, she keeps on working hard every single day in training and then of course, when the opportunities come, you’re ready as well and she was that once again today. It’s very, very nice to see.”

Stina has scored more goals than any other Arsenal Women player this season, scoring 13 goals, while only appearing in the starting lineup 9 times.

Conti Cup Final fixture details

Date: Sunday 31st March

Sunday 31st March Kick Off: 3:00pm

3:00pm Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Tickets on sale: Friday, March 8, 3pm. Ticket information.

As we all know, the Arsenal Women have made great strides in selling tickets, for their home games with their last two games at the Emirates being complete sell-outs with crowds of over 60,000 in both of them. In fact last week the Arsenal Women sold more tickets than any other (Mens or Womens) club in the whole of the UK, which is an amazing achievement and highlights how much Womens football has grown in popularity since England’s triumph at the Euros a couple of summers ago.

Although the Final is being played at Molineaux, which doesn’t hold as many supporters as the Arsenal ground, we can certainly expect to sell all the 32,500 tickets available for the game, especially as Arsenal are sure to face either Chelsea or Man City in the Final. We will find out when the top two in the WSL meet up tonight in the other semi final.

See you at the Conti Cup final Gooners!

COYGW!