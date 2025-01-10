A Jorginho-type profile will be needed in the summer.

Our biggest concern in this window is the acquisition of attacking signings. It’s understandable that the Gunners will focus on the area of the pitch that is currently most lacking. However, we can’t forget the importance of midfield signings as well. One or both of Thomas Partey and Jorginho will definitely be gone in the summer, so replacements will be needed. Additionally, cover for Martin Odegaard will certainly be required, as it’s clear he currently has no backup. This may not be an issue in the short term, but plans will surely need to be in place for the summer.

With the aforementioned defensive midfield duo highly likely to leave the club, a new signing in that role will be necessary. In my opinion, the profile we should pursue is one similar to Jorginho—a more deep-lying playmaker.

Now, while we mainly focus on our attacking issues, our build-up play is also becoming a more evident concern, especially against teams that set up in a low block. Take our recent game against Newcastle, for example. Even though we faced two banks of five at times, we played too slowly to cause them any significant problems in their defensive shape. Jorginho, for all his flaws, is an excellent deep-lying playmaker, and it came as no surprise that he tried several risky balls in behind Newcastle’s deep block.

Thomas Partey offers something similar, building play from deeper in our own half, but I don’t see him as creative when attempting to break down a defensive unit near the edge of the opponent’s penalty area. While Jorginho is not an ideal all-around option for a consistent starting role in our side, there’s no question about his quality in build-up play. While the header mentions a “Jorginho-type” player, that same player must also have legs, as this is a major weakness in the Italian’s game.

Another reason I think we need this type of profile is the presence of Declan Rice in the squad. Most of us consider him our long-term defensive midfielder, but his passing in build-up play is slightly lacking in that role. This is why we should bring in a player with a similar profile to balance things out. Thomas Partey certainly has that all-around appeal, but the fact remains that he is not a deep-lying playmaker—and that is precisely what we need… (in the summer).

BENJAMIN KENNETH