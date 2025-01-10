A Jorginho-type profile will be needed in the summer.

Our biggest concern in this window is the acquisition of attacking signings. It’s understandable that the Gunners will focus on the area of the pitch that is currently most lacking. However, we can’t forget the importance of midfield signings as well. One or both of Thomas Partey and Jorginho will definitely be gone in the summer, so replacements will be needed. Additionally, cover for Martin Odegaard will certainly be required, as it’s clear he currently has no backup. This may not be an issue in the short term, but plans will surely need to be in place for the summer.
With the aforementioned defensive midfield duo highly likely to leave the club, a new signing in that role will be necessary. In my opinion, the profile we should pursue is one similar to Jorginho—a more deep-lying playmaker.
Now, while we mainly focus on our attacking issues, our build-up play is also becoming a more evident concern, especially against teams that set up in a low block. Take our recent game against Newcastle, for example. Even though we faced two banks of five at times, we played too slowly to cause them any significant problems in their defensive shape. Jorginho, for all his flaws, is an excellent deep-lying playmaker, and it came as no surprise that he tried several risky balls in behind Newcastle’s deep block.
Thomas Partey offers something similar, building play from deeper in our own half, but I don’t see him as creative when attempting to break down a defensive unit near the edge of the opponent’s penalty area. While Jorginho is not an ideal all-around option for a consistent starting role in our side, there’s no question about his quality in build-up play. While the header mentions a “Jorginho-type” player, that same player must also have legs, as this is a major weakness in the Italian’s game.
Another reason I think we need this type of profile is the presence of Declan Rice in the squad. Most of us consider him our long-term defensive midfielder, but his passing in build-up play is slightly lacking in that role. This is why we should bring in a player with a similar profile to balance things out. Thomas Partey certainly has that all-around appeal, but the fact remains that he is not a deep-lying playmaker—and that is precisely what we need… (in the summer).
You are right about Jorginho, Ben. For Odegaard I think Vieira and Nwaneri could be given a chance to play the role of Odegaard deputy
I also think the defence will need some restructuring. A capable deputy for Saliba, Tomiyasu has been a disappointment for his injuries. Kiwior and Tierney will need to leave and create space in that defence
I agree, but I also agree with those who say rice can be our DM as long as we supplement him with a better passer in midfield – someone like Bruno guimares who is a good playmaker from deep and higher up the pitch could make it work with rice imo. Not that I think we could sign him.
Another option is to start introducing MLS into the midfield role, rotating him with partey or jorginho if one of them stays on (ideally partey) – I think the role suits him perfectly.
The eagerness to get rid of Thomas Partey, who lately has displayed without a doubt, his importance in the team, remains a mystery that needs someone bold to put out in the open. No doubt Jorghino is way past his prime as we actually got him as a reject from Chelsea. No one in their right mind will claim he can help the team progress beyond where it is. 90% of his passes are back passes to his defenders, he’s slow and possess the physicality of a 12 year old.
Partey allegedly has other (resurfacing) issues to deal with. I assume he’ll be leaving one way or another.
mo is right about jorginho but arteta starts this old man and when were 2 down brings him on WHY lol
I realise that Jorginho hasn’t got pace but he has flair. He put a couple of very useful lobbed balls into the box that opened up goal scoring chances. Just my opinion on a game that breaking through a packed penalty box didn’t look likely
I have to chuckle with regard to the use of the word “risky”with regard to the through balls attempted by Jorjinho against Newcastle.I assume the writer used risky in terms of the risk of losing possession of the ball, for there was no danger whatsoever to us whatsoever.Indeed the reluctance to attempt creative ,goal threatening passes is one of the reasons the number of clear cut chances has virtually cried up.Defenders, such as Burn of Newcastle are comfortable when the ball is played in front of them, but their lack of pace is shown up when the ball is played behind them.As far as replacements for Partey and Jorjinho are concerned,Baleba of Brighton is the best box to box midfielder I have seen in the EPL this season.He would add much needed pace,power and energy to our engine room.
Jorginho played badly against Newcastle, but overall he’s been very good for us. He does have bad games at times, but he was crucial to our title challenge last season because of his passing abilities, and we were largely poor without either him or partey in the side.
Agree, baleba looks class – unfortunately I think he’s been recognised already, so he wouldn’t come cheap
Perhaps I put it badly Grandad
I thought those gently lofted balls were a good idea. In the absence of anything else that was working – endless crosses that Newcastle headed away – I considered it worth the try at least.