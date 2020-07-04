“A joy to watch” pundit full of praise for Arsenal star following win over Wolves

This has been an amazing week for Bukayo Saka. The teenager signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates, and he just scored his first Premier League goal for the club.

It has been a very fine campaign for the 18-year-old who continues to put in performances that are beyond his age.

He has also shown very good versatility in the team, and that has made him one of the most important players at the club.

He started Arsenal’s game against Wolves on the unfamiliar right side of attack, yet he gave a fine performance and he scored a goal as well.

One pundit who has been vocal about his love for the teenager is Jamie Redknapp, and he had words of praise for Saka again.

He admitted he likes watching the midfielder and labelled him “a joy to watch” after his performance against Wolves.

Redknapp said as quoted by Express Sports: “To a certain extent today wasn’t what we usually associate with Arsenal, they were dogged, really good defensively and they’ve got that little bit of quality as well when Lacazette comes on.

“I’m so pleased for that young man, Saka. He’s a joy to watch. He’s loving the Premier League. New contract. As he said, what a week for him. It’s a really good finish.

“Aubameyang is heavily involved, he knows exactly where he is on the pitch, plays it out wide and you just see again at the back post, Saka drops his shoulder [to get into space].

“He has a swing at it, it’s not necessarily conventionally the best volley you’ll ever see but it’s a really good one, and it works for him.

“He guides it away from the keeper, it’s a nice strike. It’s just one of those but it’s good technique.”