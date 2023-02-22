A look ahead to Arsenal upcoming games – Five straight wins?

With a courageous 4-2 comeback win against Aston Villa last weekend, Arsenal won many hearts and restored trust to its doubters. After the win and Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, Arsenal reclaimed first place in the Premier League, two points ahead of the Cityzens.

Mikel Arteta and his team are fully aware that they must win practically all of their remaining league games in order to keep their lead at the top of the table, with rivals Manchester City and Manchester United breathing down their neck.

The Gunners are still hopeful of ending their nearly 20-year wait for a PL title this season, having last won it with the Invincibles in 2003/2004. The following are Arsenal’s next league fixtures, which might determine their championship chase aspirations:

Arsenal vs. Leicester: The Foxes, before the Manchester United game, were on a resurgence, but when a true test came their way, they fell. On Saturday, Leicester should look for a point elsewhere if Arsenal can be as ruthless as they were in the second half against Villa.

Arsenal vs. Everton: Arsenal has taken losing too personally this season, and just as Arsenal got their payback against Manchester United, Everton should be prepared for a disappointing night at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: Bournemouth are unpredictable, but considering Arsenal’s stature, they should beat them on March 4th.

Fulham vs. Arsenal: Just like Bournemouth, Fulham are unpredictable, but a strong Arsenal line-up should hustle a win over them on the 12th of March.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Viera’s side hasn’t been consistent this season. This inconsistency may cost them against Arsenal on March 19th.

If Arsenal can win all of these games before the March international break and be at the top of the league by the beginning of April, the route to the title may begin to look easier.

Do you think Arsenal can win all 5 of these fixturs?

Sam P

——————————————-

WATCH – Our Irish friends from the Arsenal Supporters Club DublinArsenal have made another podcast discussing our superb comeback against Aston Villa- It’s a great listen!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids