A look at Arsenal’s best options to replace Lacazette next summer

Arsenal have had a rollercoaster start to their Premier League campaign. After an insipid start to the season with three defeats on the trot, they have somewhat steadied the ship by taking 10 points out of a possible twelve.

It is a team which is inconsistent, and Mikel Arteta and Edu will be looking at several prospective signings to make them a stable powerhouse, once again.

With Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to depart for nothing in the coming summer, the Gunners are planning on raiding two Premier League clubs.

From the profile of centre forwards we were/are linked with, it’s very clear what direction we’re heading in. Isak, Calvert Lewin, Watkins, Lautaro, Abraham among others. Today in football, the centre forward needs to have a good all round game in addition to the goalscoring. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) October 5, 2021

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are on the North London outfit’s transfer list, according to The Sun.

Lacazette’s departure would free up a massive £180,000-a-week for the club, which still doesn’t look anywhere close to Champions League material.

Having a striker who has qualities of both Aubameyang and Lacazette will be beneficial for any football club in the world, let alone Arsenal.

Calvert-Lewin and Watkins tick that box for the club. Even though I expect Arsenal to sign less players next summer, when they eventually spend, they might spend big.

Would you prefer Calvert-Lewin or Watkins to replace Lacazette? 🤔 #AFC pic.twitter.com/6LpfctJVPX — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) October 5, 2021

The duo won’t come cheap, but their signing will align with the Gunners’ philosophy of building a young squad.

Italian side Fiorentina’s Dušan Vlahović is another name which Arsenal might vulture around come the next summer window.

The 21-year-old has rejected multiple contract extensions, clearly indicating that he wants to leave. The Serbian might also be the best option among the three, for footballing as well as financial reasons.

Whatever happens, it will be intriguing to see which fresh face do Arsenal eventually land.

