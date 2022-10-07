A Look At Some Of The Highlights of The Arsenal 3-0 Against Bodø/Glimt

Arsenal: The Name Says It All

When it comes to the United Kingdom, the people who live there value the sport of football just as highly as they value things such as the Royal Family or Beans on Toast. One of the greatest sources of national pride in the United Kingdom is not just the sport of football, but also the many different leagues that are associated with it and the teams that compete in it.

Arsenal is one of these many teams, which make up the UK’s Pride. Started in 1886, by one David Danskin, and a number of fellow munitions workers, the team itself has rose to steady prominence, with notable football eras for years, most notably, the Wenger Era, where French Football manager Arsene Wenger seamlessly brought Arsenal into the top four teams, and carved himself a name as the team’s most successful manager.

The team has had a mixed history, but throughout the years have held their own as a solid team which has now become a household name. The 6th of October was a good day for Arsenal, as they had played a flawless match against Norwegian team Bodø/glimt, with a score of three to zero. This article will be taking a look at some of the highlights of this match.

A Game To Behold: What Happened, and When?

Headed by current Spanish Manager Mikel Arteta, the game was held for the Europa league, at the Emirates stadium in London, Arsenal’s home turf, yet a recorded 2750 people came all the way from Norway to support the Opposing team.

The three players who essentially scored the three game-defining goals, Eddie Nketiah, Fabio Vieira, and Rob Holding, all worked in tandem to produce these jaw-dropping and adrenaline pumping results. The efforts shown by these players was phenomenal.

Eddie’s Goal

During the very first half of the game, Arsenal found themselves within a heavy deadlock, which was broken by Gabriel Martinelli who expertly and professionally drove through the heart of Glimt’s defence before superbly releasing Kieran Tierney, whose powerful shot hit the upright, and Eddie Nketiah finished the rebound with an exquisite touch.

The Second Goal, A Masterful Play by Rob Holding

A header from Rob Holding exactly five minutes later gave Arsenal a two-goal advantage over their opponents. The magnificently whipped pass came from Vieira, and Holding did very well to flick it into the bottom corner, leaving the Glimt Goalkeeper with egg on his face with two goals being scored within a ten-minute window.

Vieira in the Spotlight: The Third and Final Goal

When the second half hit, the Ball spent a good amount of time within the hands of Bødo/Glimt, but a change in players would turn the tide. Just before the hour mark, Xhaka, Marquinhos, and Martinelli were replaced by Marin Degaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners appeared more in control almost immediately, and their press was revitalised by the new legs and quality.

The final goal would end up coming due to Viera’s efforts. Vieira, whose efforts were securing him as the man of the match for the game, scored the game-winning goal for Arsenal in the 85th minute as the Gunners sealed the victory.

The extremely amazing work that Jesus did along the byline allowed him to go past two players and find Vieira, who then clipped the ball into the top corner of the goal. The goal was a result of Jesus’ work.

Mikel Arteta’s Take: “There’s Still A Lot Of Things We Can Do Collectively Better”

Despite keeping a clean sheet, and with this game, extending their winning streak to four games, and retaining a stellar Europe record this season, Arteta feels his team still has room for improvement in a variety of areas in order to have more control over the game.

The Spanish coach of Arsenal stated that the team’s lack of ball control during the second half of the game was one of the areas in which it needed improvement.

Arteta stated that the triple substitution of Saka, Odegaard, and Jesus at the beginning of the second half was primarily due to controlling the minutes of his players rather than a loss of composure, but the Spaniard did acknowledge a lack of calm in his team’s performance.

Better Than Ever: A Bright Future For Arsenal

During the past few months, Arsenal have had a great season in regards to their games. Eddie Nketiah in particular is a rising star within English football, and with such a good record, Arsenal seems to be dominating the football scene at the moment.