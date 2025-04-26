A look back at Arsenal’s record against Paris Saint-Germain

As the Gunners are not playing this weekend, I thought I would get us in the mood for Tuesday’s big semi-final.

Incredibly, PSG have already had five fixtures against English sides this season, and next week, they will visit the UK for the fourth time this campaign. Yet while the French champions beat Man City and then knocked out both Liverpool and Aston Villa, they have never, in their history, defeated Arsenal, as reported.

PSG 1-1 Arsenal 1993-94 (Cup Winners Cup Semi-Final First Leg)

So here is a potential omen. Arsenal’s greatest European success was lifting the Cup Winners Cup in 1994. Who did we have to beat over two legs to get to the final? PSG. Over three decades later, history has repeated itself. Ian Wright gave us the lead in Paris but unfortunately, he would enjoy the first leg more than the second.

Arsenal 1-0 PSG 1993-94 (Cup Winners Cup Semi-Final Second Leg)

A performance which summed up George Graham at his best. His famous back five had been doing this for years, getting their noses in front and then protecting a lead. At that point, 1-0 to the Arsenal had become famous. Ian Wright was in tears before half-time knowing a booking ruled him out of the final, and to be fair, his needless lunge would have been a red card in 2025. It is one of the most crucial goals Kevin Campbell would score as a Gunner, one of two Gunners from our Cup Winners Cup final squad no longer with us.

PSG 1-1 Arsenal 2016-2017 (Champions League Group Stage)

Despite scoring in the first few seconds, this game is remembered for the chances Cavani missed. I remember Mr Wenger punching the air when the full-time whistle was blown knowing his team had got out of jail with a draw. Sanchez’s equaliser was the definition of smash and grab.

Arsenal 2-2 PSG 2016-2017 (Champions League Group Stage)

Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stages by the time they faced each other in North London, but a victory for either would win the group. A 2-2 draw was better for the visitors because, based on the away goals rule, their scoring twice at the Emirates cancelled our goal in France, meaning they were now ahead of us. PSG then though were held by Ludogorets, meaning we won our group, not that we got an easier tie in the next round.

Arsenal 2-0 PSG 2024-2025 (Champions League Stage)

Based on this night back in October, few would have believed that this would end up being one of the semi-finals. PSG were so passive in the first half, only really showing ambition once they were 2-0 down. Mikel Arteta, though, deliberately chose to protect what we had, a sign of maturity the Gunners had not shown in Europe for years. A lot of our squad though who played this fixture, have stressed PSG have changed since.