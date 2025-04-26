A look back at Arsenal’s record against Paris Saint-Germain

As the Gunners are not playing this weekend, I thought I would get us in the mood for Tuesday’s big semi-final.
Incredibly, PSG have already had five fixtures against English sides this season, and next week, they will visit the UK for the fourth time this campaign. Yet while the French champions beat Man City and then knocked out both Liverpool and Aston Villa, they have never, in their history, defeated Arsenal, as reported.
PSG 1-1 Arsenal 1993-94 (Cup Winners Cup Semi-Final First Leg)
So here is a potential omen. Arsenal’s greatest European success was lifting the Cup Winners Cup in 1994. Who did we have to beat over two legs to get to the final? PSG. Over three decades later, history has repeated itself. Ian Wright gave us the lead in Paris but unfortunately, he would enjoy the first leg more than the second.
Arsenal 1-0 PSG 1993-94 (Cup Winners Cup Semi-Final Second Leg)
A performance which summed up George Graham at his best. His famous back five had been doing this for years, getting their noses in front and then protecting a lead. At that point, 1-0 to the Arsenal had become famous. Ian Wright was in tears before half-time knowing a booking ruled him out of the final, and to be fair, his needless lunge would have been a red card in 2025. It is one of the most crucial goals Kevin Campbell would score as a Gunner, one of two Gunners from our Cup Winners Cup final squad no longer with us.
PSG 1-1 Arsenal 2016-2017 (Champions League Group Stage)
Despite scoring in the first few seconds, this game is remembered for the chances Cavani missed. I remember Mr Wenger punching the air when the full-time whistle was blown knowing his team had got out of jail with a draw. Sanchez’s equaliser was the definition of smash and grab.
Arsenal 2-2 PSG 2016-2017 (Champions League Group Stage)
Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stages by the time they faced each other in North London, but a victory for either would win the group. A 2-2 draw was better for the visitors because, based on the away goals rule, their scoring twice at the Emirates cancelled our goal in France, meaning they were now ahead of us. PSG then though were held by Ludogorets, meaning we won our group, not that we got an easier tie in the next round.
Arsenal 2-0 PSG 2024-2025 (Champions League Stage)
Based on this night back in October, few would have believed that this would end up being one of the semi-finals. PSG were so passive in the first half, only really showing ambition once they were 2-0 down. Mikel Arteta, though, deliberately chose to protect what we had, a sign of maturity the Gunners had not shown in Europe for years. A lot of our squad though who played this fixture, have stressed PSG have changed since.
Nice record, hopefully it gives us the psychological advantage over them and another plus is the Saliba and Kiwior partnership, I hear we haven’t lost when paired together. Hopefully the impact of missing Partey is not felt.
Arsenal have been free scoring of late, 4-1 to Arsenal
PSG had a shaky start after losing Mbappe but they improved leaps and bounds as the season went on. How they gelled as a unit with a number of players finding the form of their lives is quite amazing. This has been a breakthrough season for Dembele, Kvara, Pacho and their Portuguese midfield duo.
The form of Dembele at the moment scares me. He used to be an injury prone two footed dribbling king without an end product. After being thrust into the Mbappe role, he’s somehow found a killer instinct which combined with him ability to go past players, makes him a huge threat to us.
The euphoria of beating Real Madrid was fantastic but we have to be careful with this PSG team at the moment
Just a word of caution my fellow Arsenal fans. When we beat them in the group stage, as well as we did to beat them. They we’re a completely different animal to the one we will face over the coming two legs.
They’ve since gone on to win their league, (If only🙄🤦♂️), and they are now in better form than they were then. And I think it’s right to acknowledge that.
But that said, if we can reach the level’s that we did in the Madrid encounters, then who knows.
📢Come on you GUNNERS.😉👍🤞🏆
How so Derek?
Aren’t we different animal also compared to when we faced them in the group stage?
Credit should be given when it’s earned.
The substandard manager’s record in UCL this season has been excellent. Finished 3rd in the league, destroyed PSV, knocked out the defending champion dominantly in both legs and in my view we are favorites to win the whole thing.
My only fear is our poor man’s Pep of a manager tendency to sabotage himself to prove his cleverness to himself may end up costing us a long overdue celebration.
But even if we end up in the semis and finish 2nd in the league I think it has somehow turned into a very successful season.
HH,
Unless I’ve got your tone wrong, I wasn’t having a go at Arsenal.
Yes we’ve done well overall so far. And I hear your comments on the results so far.
I was just giving a note of caution, that’s all. I’ve read and heard quite a few people just assuming that we’ll beat them quite easily. As far as I’m concerned that’s daft talk.
It maybe some being positive, but PSG need to be respected. If the players adopt the same thinking of some of our fellow fans, we could be in for a rude awakening.
The thing I can’t agree with you on is, if we finish up in the Semis and finish second in the League, (and the Semis of the League Cup, don’t forget), then that turns it into a successful season. I disagree with you there, success is winning trophy’s, not finishing second or getting to Semis.
It shows a consistent level yes, but success I think not.
Not winning anything and being so far away from Liverpool can’t be seen as success
Dan,
I have to agree. I guess some peoples idea of success is different.
@Derek @Dan
Semi final of league cup, ucl and 2nd on league is a successful season for any club.
This season we cannot argue that the substandard manager has done really well. If we do not accept that then we are not different from you know who.
It is honesty that has always differentiate the likes of you and me to the likes of you know who.
Overall he still has to win trophies to justify the backing, patience and salary he is receiving. We won’t get a good shot like we have this season to win the UCL.
Would you say the previous two seasons were a success ?
Losing the league when it was already in our hands can never be called success.
My post is directed to Dan.
Hopefully history repeats itself again and we will be going to penalties if we draw the 2 legs.
We win at the Emirates and draw in Paris and we are in the final.
Without Partey my confidence reduces but I still believe we can get a win at the Emirates without him.
2 – 1 to Arsenal. Trossard and Saka with the goals.
Hopefully Enrique won’t use ultra-defensive tactics after watching what Real Madrid got when playing openly against us
If PSG just sit back at the Emirates, I think we’ll have a huge problem since PSG have Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, Doue and other tricky pacey attackers to hurt us in counter-attacks
I hope PSG would be too proud for that kind of negative football
Did you hear PSG tasted their first loss of the season in Ligue 1 against Nice yesterday 1-3 at home? It signals the beginning of the end for PSG. Tremors are felt before the main quake I think. What Nice started nicely Arsenal will finish it off. We say ‘in the hole (of a fence) which the dog itself created the hyena enters’.
Ambachew,
Yes they did suffer their first League defeat, but to suggest it’s the beginning of the end is way off the mark.
What your post fails to say is that as well as Nice did to win, PSG had 30 attempts on their goal and it was one of those days for there attack.
I just hope they don’t find their scoring boots against us. Don’t be to early to give them an obituary just yet. Just Saying. 😉👍
PSG are there for the taking unless the manager find a way to mess it up (something which is in his DNA).