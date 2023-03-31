A look back at the impressive rise of Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has taken the Premier League by storm in recent seasons. Born on September 5, 2001, in London, Saka joined the Arsenal academy when he was just seven years old. He made his debut for Arsenal’s first team in November 2018 at the age of 17 and has since become one of the club’s most influential players.

Saka started as a left-back but has shown his versatility by playing in several positions across the pitch, including left-wing, right-wing, and even central midfield. He possesses incredible dribbling skills, good pace, and great vision, making him a constant threat to opposing defences.

Saka has an impressive passing accuracy rate and is also not afraid to shoot, as evidenced by his three goals in March 2023, which won him the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award.

One of Saka’s standout performances came in the UEFA Europa League in 2020, where he scored a goal and provided two assists in a 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

On 4 July 2020, he scored his first Premier League goal for the club against Wolverhampton Wanderers, helping Arsenal secure a 2-0 victory. Saka was also part of the Arsenal squad that won the FA Cup that season, although he did not play in the final.

Despite this, he was still recognized for his outstanding performances throughout the season, finishing third in the vote for the Arsenal Player of the Season award.

Saka’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with many calling for him to be included in the England national team. In October 2020, he made his senior debut for England in a friendly match against Wales and has since become a regular in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Saka’s rise to prominence is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent. At just 21 years of age, he has already achieved a lot and has the potential to become one of the world’s best players. He is a player to watch in the coming years and will play a significant role in Arsenal’s future success.

