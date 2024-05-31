A look back on Arsenal’s exciting but ultimately empty-handed 2023/24 season

A look back at the season as a whole

Coming into this season, I felt very positive, but after last season, where I admittedly got a bit ahead of myself far too soon, I was also realistic. We were set to face a Manchester City side, who has not only just beat us the season before, after we had such a solid start to the season, but had also managed to win the treble and I wasn’t going to allow myself to get ahead of myself again, but as soon as the season started, I was ready to get hurt again and the hope and determination that the squad began to show, started to light this hope inside of me.

Last season we only really had to deal with Manchester City, Manchester United were trailing behind us and weren’t looking like they were going to catch up, but this season we had to deal with City and Liverpool.

Liverpool, the club whose manager, they literally worship, was having his farewell season and I knew that we were going to have to face some real challenges and be at our very best if we were going to win anything.

Being knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup was hard, it really felts like Arteta was putting everything into the league and The Champions League and had put the other two domestic cups on the back burner, when personally I think we should have taken every competition seriously. I know they’re not as big as the UCL or the league, but it’s still silverware that we missed out on and considering how things ends up, United and Liverpool winning a trophy and not us, it does sting a bit.

The Champions League was great, we had some challenges and we looked very close to losing it a few times, but for a club that has been out of the competition for so long, I think we exceeded our expectations and showed that we can and will play with the big boys from now on. Although we didn’t make it as far as we wanted, we made it further than most expected and I think next season, teams won’t look at us as such push overs.

The League obviously hurt the most, I feel like we really let ourselves down in the games against Fulham and Villa, games where we knew we needed the three points, but let it slip. Those games were the difference in us lifting the title and not and that stings. But we can’t look at the season as a complete failure, we took It till the last day and had an incredible 2024. Next season I have no doubt we come better and stronger and will be competing for everything.

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.