A lot can happen in 18 years: Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson’s journey reflects a changing game

A lot can happen in 18 years. Not only is that the time between Arsenal Women’s two Champions League titles, it is also the journey of one special individual who lived that transformation.

Eighteen years ago, a ten-year-old girl walked out as a mascot for the second leg of the European Cup Final. What were the odds of her dreams coming true, of one day stepping out onto that stage as a player herself? It is a fantasy thousands of children share, but only a tiny few ever realise. At that time, Leah Williamson was part of the club’s centre of excellence. Even if she had the talent, the idea of playing football professionally as a woman in the UK felt impossible.

In 2007, Arsenal tried to support the women’s side by offering players part-time work in various departments at the club. Being a professional footballer was not an attainable dream for young girls in England, no matter how passionate or committed they were. For a youngster whose heart bled red and white, whose mother and grandmother were Gooners, and whose family were willing to drive across the country for training sessions, it was a harsh reality to accept.

Thankfully, a lot can change in 18 years.

When Arsenal beat Umeå in 2007 to become Champions of Europe with a 1-0 aggregate win, just 3,467 fans attended the match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. For perspective, it is estimated that more people watched this weekend’s final live on a big screen at the Emirates.

A history of the Arsenal Women’s team and how Vic Akers made it all happen

From mascot to icon: Williamson’s place in history

Nearly 40,000 supporters were in Lisbon. The match against Barcelona was shown live on TNT Sports and YouTube. In 2007, no UK broadcaster had any interest in women’s football coverage. Arsenal were playing Fulham in the men’s Premier League at the time, and Sky Sports barely gave the women’s final a passing mention at half time. Most of the 2007 squad returned to their day jobs the following week. Even England’s Euro 2022 winners have stories of working in coffee shops or at Domino’s as recently as 2017.

Lifting the trophy this weekend alongside Kim Little was that same girl from 2007. Leah Williamson, now 28, not only chased her dream, she caught it. She did not need this Champions League medal to validate her status. She has already captained her country to Euros glory on home soil. But her legacy goes far beyond her medals. Her reading of the game, her positioning, and her professionalism have made her one of the first women in England to comfortably earn a living through football.

Arsenal reportedly pay her around £200,000 per year, which is what some male players earn in a week. Yet if you had told that ten-year-old girl, or her parents and grandparents, that she would one day earn approximately £3,846 per week to play for Arsenal, there would have been tears of joy.

Leah Williamson is a once-in-a-generation personality. She transcends the sport and even the club. In years to come, when future generations talk about the growth of women’s football in the UK, Williamson’s name will be central to that story. Iconic images of her lifting major trophies in England and Arsenal shirts will live on.

Some of her heroes were on the pitch in Portugal. Just as she looked up to Alex Scott, Kelly Smith and Karen Carney, young girls today will look up to her. She is a role model not just because of what she has achieved, but because of how she has carried the weight of that success. Every moment where a young girl sees a player like Williamson at the Euros or in a Champions League final increases the chance she will want to play at school, in the park or in her own garden.

Leah has grown up during the sport’s transition. She has played in the WSL as it replaced the old pyramid, now a full-time, professional league. She has seen clubs only granted licenses if they offer minimum 16-hour contracts and have academy structures in place. She has played in front of over 60,000 fans at the Emirates and nearly 80,000 at Wembley. The WSL now enjoys a five-year broadcast deal worth £65 million, with games live on Sky Sports and the BBC. The 2023 Women’s World Cup final reached a peak audience of 12 million on BBC One. The Euro 2022 final was watched by 17 million.

That is quite the legacy to pass on.

Leadership, humility and a bright future

With success comes responsibility. While women’s football has grown rapidly, it is still not embedded in the establishment in the way the men’s game is. A poor tournament in the men’s game still attracts sponsors and media attention. In the women’s game, progress can feel fragile. That is why victories like Arsenal’s over Barcelona are so important. A young girl watching at home or at the Emirates could have been inspired in ways we will never fully measure.

They may be at Armoury Square on Monday at 10am to watch the players lift the trophy. They may now dream of wearing the shirt themselves. That is a beautiful privilege, but also a heavy burden for those carrying the sport forward. Leah Williamson does it with remarkable humility. A true leader for club and country, she takes everything in her stride. She already has an OBE for services to football and is likely to collect many more honours.

It is no coincidence that Arsenal regularly ask her to be one of the first to model new merchandise. She is relatable. She is one of our own.

They say you know you have done well if you leave something better than you found it. Thanks to Leah Williamson and her peers, the future of women’s football in England looks bright.

Who knows where it will lead next?

After all, a lot can happen in 18 years.

Dan Smith

