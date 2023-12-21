“A lot of stuff that’s been put out isn’t true.” says Earps, amid Arsenal Women transfer rumours

Mary Earps would have been a Gunner by now if Manchester United had accepted Arsenal’s record bid for a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. Months after rejecting that offer, the Red Devils have been unable to persuade the England Lioness goalkeeper to extend her contract with them, and they risk losing her for nothing unless they, next month, signal to Arsenal that they are willing to do business, given that even Earps isn’t giving them hope she wants to stay given her recent comments.

The recently crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year has implied that she doesn’t really know what’s happening about her future (she would have surely said talks about her future are progressing if she were keen on staying at Man United) and that most things being said about her are not true (this may be what some are saying about her refusal to sign a new contract) and that she has a lot to say but can’t at the moment (probably she’s waiting to leave United before revealing the truth).

“I don’t know what happens currently,” Earps told BBC Sport about her future.

Earps added, “What I will say is there is a lot of stuff that’s been put out there that isn’t true. I’ve remained quiet for a reason.

“I feel I’ve behaved really professionally and with a lot of integrity through this whole situation. I play with heart and passion in everything I do, and I drive standards. A lot of stuff that’s been put out isn’t true.”

She added, “I want to say more, but I can’t at this stage, and it’s really hard for me to sit [and be] quiet when I see a lot of things that are not right.

“I think it’s an injustice, but I know the appropriate thing to do is focus on my football and see what happens from there.”

Arsenal are in desperate need of a right back (injured Laura Wienroither’s absence is felt at times), and signing a goalkeeper is also being considered. Arsenal fans doubt Manuela Zinsberger is the shot-stopper they need to win the league, and with their coach Jonas Eidevall eager to sign a goalkeeper last summer (though he failed to do so in Earps), what’s to stop him from doing so in the January transfer window?

In 2024, many will be watching Earp’s to see if she signs a new contract with United, if she is sold in January, or if she is the second high-profile player Manchester United loses to another club on a free transfer in a consecutive summer transfer window.

Keep watching this space Gooners? Do you want Earps clean-sheeting for our Gunners?

