“A massive thank you to you, Gooners” Gio on her departure from Arsenal Women

Gio Queiroz is now with Atletico Madrid Women. The Brazilian returned to Spain after spending about two years with Arsenal Women. Regrettably, she didn’t play much at Arsenal, primarily going out on loan (to Everton in her first season and to Madrid CFF last season). Unfortunately, Jonas Eidevall didn’t play her much when she was available.

Even so, the forward is glad she got the chance to be a Gunner. She wants the best for Arsenal Women. She not only thanks the Arsenal teammates she interacted with but is also grateful to the club, even if she didn’t play much.

Her farewell message to Arsenal and Gooners at large partly read, “Playing for Arsenal has been a privilege and the tough times have helped me grow as a player and as a person… I’m grateful for what I have learned and proud of myself for staying true to my principles and values… Huge thank you to my teammates. It’s been a privilege to play alongside you, learn from you, and grow together. Your support and dedication have made my time here unforgettable.” You can read Gio’s full tweet below.

After being a hit in Liga F last season (the second half of 2023–24), scoring nine goals and assisting another in 16 games, Gio clearly has what it takes to soar in Spain.

Once a Gunner, always a Gunner, we only want the best for her and hope she reaches the heights Arsenal thought she’d reach when the club signed her from Barcelona in 2022.

