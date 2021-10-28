A mega-rich club could beat Arsenal to signing coveted teenager

Arsenal could become one of the first victims of Newcastle United’s new found wealth.

The Magpies have just been taken over by a mega-rich financial consortium and we expect them to become like Manchester City who has bought their way to success.

They have been linked with a move for several players, including Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette.

Dusan Vlahovic is another player linked with a move to Arsenal who reports also say Newcastle United wants.

However, the latest player that the Magpies could steal from the Gunners’ transfer wishlist is Florian Wirtz.

The 18-year-old is in stunning form at Bayer Leverkusen and several European clubs want to sign him.

Bayer would love to keep him for another campaign, but the financial pull of Newcastle could force them to cash in on him.

The German outlet Sport Bild says he is currently valued at £84million, but that might not be a problem for the Magpies with the report claiming that they have already sent scouts to watch the teenager play.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) now owns 80 per cent of the club and they would not bat an eyelid spending that sort of money.

Arsenal would struggle financially with Newcastle United, however, sometimes players don’t join clubs because of money and the Gunners’ track record in developing players could be helpful here.