The myth of Arteta being a “bad man manager, with an ego” exploded by a sensible thinking Arsenal fan

The myth of Arteta being a “bad man manager, with an ego” exploded by sensible thinking by Jon Fox

My fellow Gooners, I have become accustomed from the same regular but unnamed posters, who regularly and to my thinking mind, thoughtlessly, write that MA is “a bad man manager with an ego”. I intend to demolish that falsehood now.

Firstly, his apparent “ego”. The true definition of an ego is simply a sense of self-worth. If there is a manager in football, anywhere, without a sense of his own self-worth then I have yet to hear of it.

All prospective high achievers in any walk of life, including top level club managers, NEED and will inevitably have an ego. Yet some on here seem to think that a bad thing.

To my thinking mind an ego is essential but what we do not need is a so called “ego maniac”, someone whose sense of self-worth is thought far higher than any possible achievement they may make.

I suggest that far from being an ego maniac, as some have called him, MA is a thoughtful, highly considered, driven and already proven high achiever, and that foolish accusation is utterly wrongheaded and comes mainly from those who still to this day hanker after Wenger and who have never accepted that he should have resigned, as he did when forced to do so or be sacked.

It is true that during his first two seasons MA was called an ego maniac far more than in his last two seasons, when we finished second and are now leading the Prem race.

Some, indeed most, have seen how wrong they were, but apologies have been rare. Some HAVE apologised but most who wrongly prejudged him have not done so and will never do so either. That is hardly a surprise, human nature being what it is.

Few have the necessary character to own up to a personal mistake, although SOME HAVE done so, to their credit!

Next, that other myth of being “a bad or poor man manager”.

When you closely observe just WHO on JA have regularly claimed that falsehood, you see that many are again Wenger hankers after who simply will NEVER accept that MA is not Wenger.

Wenger was a great, legendary manager whose time at our club massively enhanced our worldwide standing and for his first decade and a bit he was magnificent.

But slowly the magic faded and his methods, once considered cutting edge, became copied and improved upon by others, while he stagnated and became a company man, one who protected his employers – KSE – who were themselves much disliked, or stronger still.

But times and events alter perceptions and now, I guess, more Gooners than not would be only too pleased if the Kroenkes stayed into the distant future. And with Josh still young and seemingly converted into being a TRUE fan of the club, KSE HAVE backed us substantially in recent years.

I do agree with many who say that the generous money allowed for MA to spend has not always been spent as wisely as it OUGHT to have been.

But, of late, MA’s imports are all turning out as successes and the near future looks rosier than for twenty-five years, right back to Wenger coming in.

Another important myth some accuse MA of is being a bad man-manager, simply because he has proved beyond any sensible analysis to be utterly ruthless in ridding our dressing room of idlers and troublemakers – and look how well he has done it.

If, which I have no doubt there will be, there is a single fan who even NOW wants Ozil, Auba and Guendouzi back in our squad, then I will show you a mind that has lost all reason and sense of responsibility.

Indeed, to me, it was only when, albeit far too late for my liking, MA got rid of those three problem players, that our current dressing room special harmony really started to elevate into the magnificent spirit it now is. It was only then I truly realised just what A SPECIAL MAN WE HAD IN CHARGE.

So then, do even special people make mistakes? Of course they do! It would be ridiculous to claim otherwise. After all a PERFECT HUMAN BEING DOES NOT EXIST.

When you take a sober minded look at how our club is currently set up for many years of success, as far into the future as we can see, together with the amazing harmony in the Emirates and at away games, then fans who go to see games KNOW BEYOND DOUBT, that a magnificent bonding of all Arsenal fans and players under this special manager – the few JA regular Arteta’s detractors apart – is proof of how GREAT A MAN MANAGER MA actually is, and how foolish those who accused him of a super ego and being a bad man manager are now looking.

Two myths dutifully demolished then!! Let us be glad about who we have as a manager and give him the approval he more than fully deserves.

In fanhood and COYG!

Jon Fox

