The myth of Arteta being a “bad man manager, with an ego” exploded by a sensible thinking Arsenal fan

The myth of Arteta being a “bad man manager, with an ego” exploded by sensible thinking by Jon Fox
My fellow Gooners, I have become accustomed from the same regular but unnamed posters, who regularly and to my thinking mind, thoughtlessly, write that MA is “a bad man manager with an ego”. I intend to demolish that falsehood now.
Firstly, his apparent “ego”. The true definition of an ego is simply a sense of self-worth. If there is a manager in football, anywhere, without a sense of his own self-worth then I have yet to hear of it.
All prospective high achievers in any walk of life, including top level club managers, NEED and will inevitably have an ego. Yet some on here seem to think that a bad thing.
To my thinking mind an ego is essential but what we do not need is a so called “ego maniac”, someone whose sense of self-worth is thought far higher than any possible achievement they may make.
I suggest that far from being an ego maniac, as some have called him, MA is a thoughtful, highly considered, driven and already proven high achiever, and that foolish accusation is utterly wrongheaded and comes mainly from those who still to this day hanker after Wenger and who have never accepted that he should have resigned, as he did when forced to do so or be sacked.
It is true that during his first two seasons MA was called an ego maniac far more than in his last two seasons, when we finished second and are now leading the Prem race.
Some, indeed most, have seen how wrong they were, but apologies have been rare. Some HAVE apologised but most who wrongly prejudged him have not done so and will never do so either. That is hardly a surprise, human nature being what it is.
Few have the necessary character to own up to a personal mistake, although SOME HAVE done so, to their credit!
Next, that other myth of being “a bad or poor man manager”.
When you closely observe just WHO on JA have regularly claimed that falsehood, you see that many are again Wenger hankers after who simply will NEVER accept that MA is not Wenger.
Wenger was a great, legendary manager whose time at our club massively enhanced our worldwide standing and for his first decade and a bit he was magnificent.
But slowly the magic faded and his methods, once considered cutting edge, became copied and improved upon by others, while he stagnated and became a company man, one who protected his employers – KSE – who were themselves much disliked, or stronger still.
But times and events alter perceptions and now, I guess, more Gooners than not would be only too pleased if the Kroenkes stayed into the distant future. And with Josh still young and seemingly converted into being a TRUE fan of the club, KSE HAVE backed us substantially in recent years.
I do agree with many who say that the generous money allowed for MA to spend has not always been spent as wisely as it OUGHT to have been.
But, of late, MA’s imports are all turning out as successes and the near future looks rosier than for twenty-five years, right back to Wenger coming in.
Another important myth some accuse MA of is being a bad man-manager, simply because he has proved beyond any sensible analysis to be utterly ruthless in ridding our dressing room of idlers and troublemakers – and look how well he has done it.
If, which I have no doubt there will be, there is a single fan who even NOW wants Ozil, Auba and Guendouzi back in our squad, then I will show you a mind that has lost all reason and sense of responsibility.
Indeed, to me, it was only when, albeit far too late for my liking, MA got rid of those three problem players, that our current dressing room special harmony really started to elevate into the magnificent spirit it now is. It was only then I truly realised just what A SPECIAL MAN WE HAD IN CHARGE.
So then, do even special people make mistakes? Of course they do! It would be ridiculous to claim otherwise. After all a PERFECT HUMAN BEING DOES NOT EXIST.
When you take a sober minded look at how our club is currently set up for many years of success, as far into the future as we can see, together with the amazing harmony in the Emirates and at away games, then fans who go to see games KNOW BEYOND DOUBT, that a magnificent bonding of all Arsenal fans and players under this special manager – the few JA regular Arteta’s detractors apart – is proof of how GREAT A MAN MANAGER MA actually is, and how foolish those who accused him of a super ego and being a bad man manager are now looking.
Two myths dutifully demolished then!! Let us be glad about who we have as a manager and give him the approval he more than fully deserves.
In fanhood and COYG!
Jon Fox
But but Arteta is stubborn and vindictive he hates and made saliba, esr, Martinelli etc leave the club. He prefers his favorite like useless havertz instead of fan favorites. Just look at this season terrible transfers disgusting to see arteta waste all that money that wenger by himself earned for the club.
Methinks it’s you being stubborn and vindictive, as by his actions he has turned Saliba and Martinelli into regular international players and ESR will be. So you are not rating the latest iteration of Havertz, really! Anyway, which team is currently top of the league with what appears to be an extremely happy, one for all, all for one, squad, yes even his ‘hated’ benched players?
Sarcasm flew right over your head lol
Good read jon
I beleive all successful people in life have a tad of ego In them
Some go beyond that and are actually successful psychology
I was fortunate or unfortunate enough to meet Robert maxwell who definitely fell in to that category..any one who hasn’t come across his name before please look him up and you will know what I am talking about
Ypu have to be narrow minded and success driven plus a lot of other things in the mix to be top of the tree
Happy he is plying his trade at our club for now rather else where
Ackshay
Whilst I respect your views but they don’t hold water on what you are saying
Onwards and upwards
Errr sarcasm I believe. A little over the top but…….
Noted 🤔
Good article Jon.During my career in Banking I worked for a number of Chief Executives who were vastly different in terms of ego, temperament and ability.Funnily enough, the most successful and respected was the late Sir Bruce Pattulo, who was recognised as the finest “real Banker” of his generation.He was a mild mannered, quietly spoken man who’s main asset and strength was his uncanny ability to look forward ,accept change when it was justified and most of all his decision making was superb.Arteta is nothing like him in temperament but I like the way he has learned on the job and has overcome the errors of judgement he has made in terms of recruitment by welding together a bunch of players who are not prima donnas but are working hard as a team to bring success fans crave for.In my estimation his performance is at least 8 out of 10 and as he gains experience I expect him to take further steps up the managerial ladder.One word of caution as far as tactics are concerned, I hope he does not use Pep as a barometer , but evolves his own ideas and plays in a way that suits the players he has at his disposal.
I would still say man management is Arteta’s Achilles heel. He has a preference and “blindness” towards some players, while not so with others. However, he has improved with passing years in charge.
For example
1. Martinelli was declared fit by doctors who gave the “full ahead” for him to play. Yet, Martinelli didn’t even get dying minutes in games as Arteta opted to play Willian as if trying to prove something.
2. How about the Saliba last loan spell? The debacle of keeping Mari in the squad instead. Arteta wisely admitted his mistake the following year.
3.ESR super sub, 10 goals in the recent past, yet Vieira seems to be the preferred choice now? Vieira?
4. The Nketiah saga seems to be coming to an end, finally. Many of us knew he wasn’t good enough YEARS ago.
5. Let’s consider our present situation. Will Havertz continue as our striker or will Jesus be restored as the striker?
Will Kiwior keep his place in our defense, or will the defense-less Zinchenko get his spot back?
Everyone makes mistakes, they are unavoidable. the question is “do you learn” and avoid repeating them.
Arteta seems to have improved, but let’s see how he handles his current conundrum.
Arteta has many strengths but management isn’t one of them ….
I worked management
The act of decent any manager is to get the best out of resources you have
Paying assets to sit at home and / or rip up contracts is not good man management in any business
We can’t be selective and say it’s okay depending on a players popularity
Maybe once time I can accept yet Ozil, Aubameyang , Pepe , Sokertise , Mustafi, Bellerain, Mustafi , Willian all had contracts ripped up
Laccazette and Maitland Niles were allowed leave for free
From a business point of view , why would anyone pay even a million for Pepe when they know Arteta will just release him ?
When I can name an 11 that he’s washed his hands off ….that’s not great man management
It’s too easy to dismiss counter opinion as a bias towards Mr Wenger .
It’s just factual that Wenger didn’t pay 8 players to rip up their contracts
Also fans were not wrong ….we factually regressed after Wenger left , twice finishing in our worst position in quarter of a century
Not one of those players you mentioned were doing anything for us, and has done anything since leaving, so is that not excellent management that Arteta spotted problems, and dealt with them?
It’s down to Edu and others, not Arteta, to negotiate sale fees, although almost all blame goes onto the previous regime you put these average players on monster wages, thus making it impossible to sell them.
Of course we could have not ripped up their contracts, kept these useless players longer, meaning we wouldn’t have the squad we’ve had over the last couple of years, and definitely no title challenge. Unless you think we could have pushed for a title with the likes of Ozil, Bellerin, Mustafi etc?
Could have sold them Jen ?
What most clubs do ?
Arsene Wenger managed to do that for 22 years , can’t remember him just ripping up contracts ?
And don’t think when he was paying Ozil to sit at home we finished 8th !
When he paid Auba to rip up contract we
finished 5th
Excellent and sensible reply Jen. Totally concur with every word you said
I have a slightly different take on the man management skills that you feel that Arteta is yet to master
By the time that Arteta arrived at Arsenal, Ozil and the others were in a powerful clique which I believe had undermined Emery. There was a clean slate offered (unless Arteta was fibbing) and yet it didn’t end well for them. What if it was better man management to exorcise the problem rather than allow the problem to fester further and undermine the group? The same applies to Auba who was another poor influence. What is also important to consider, is that Kroenke was in agreement with Arteta’s approach.
The remaining names are different to the above. Willian was a case where Arteta did try to get him to fit in. He kept playing him so he can’t be accused of writing him off. It was terminated with the full agreement of both parties.
Both Pepe and Bellerin were near the end anyway, weren’t they? AMN can easily be described as a poor decision by Arteta especially as the club could have sold him but retained him instead.
I wrote in a different article that if we were ripping up contracts now, then I would be worried.
I disagree.
I have also worked in management and what you have stated suggests a limited perspective. If assets, human or otherwise, are a drag on overall performance it can be better to get rid of them, even at a loss, to progress the business. Similar principles hold in finance. You do not hold on to a depreciating asset indefinitely unless there are sound fundamentals to suggest there will be recovery within a reasonable timeframe which is related to your goals.
The type of management you are referencing relates only to certain public services where you really have little influence over resources.
There is not one of those players listed that we needed to keep. They were moved on as they should have been.
The subject of Arteta’s ego and man management have at various times been dissected.
I’ve never thought of him having a giant size ego – rather a determination to make a good fist of his managerial career. To be as good as he can be and in doing so, make Arsenal a club to be reckoned with again.
I’m loathe to mention how the Ozil and Co players appeared to have a monopoly on power, but that is how it seemed to me. The tragedy of PEA was that all the financial rewards and captaincy didn’t translate into being an Arsenal man. Instead he got on a flight to Barcelona to force through a move to a “bigger “ club.
As far as I was concerned, Arteta was protecting the best interests of Arsenal FC
Fast forward to our current position and I’d say that Arteta’s man management skills are in good shape. Tomi, White, to name two recent renegotiated contract deals, speak for themselves.
The path wasn’t always straight but, having never held a management role before, I think he learned the ropes pretty quickly. He wasn’t perfect but has made enormous strides
Jon, you have demonstrated what a good article should be. It is not too wordy nor is it lacking in detail. I believe your critics will now believe that you are truly adept at the English language. There is a trend that I have observed as I grow older. It is that the older, the wiser. You have made your points without being unnecessarily emotional save for a little Wenger bashing which has now become Jon’s trademark. Though not a rejoinder to Dan’s long article on why he thinks Arsenal can’t reach Champions league finals, the article has analysed Arteta’s management style and given us an insight into what makes Arteta tick. I hope Dan will borrow a leaf from this wise old man.
A film company saw my writing and invited me to a film premiere where I met Mr Wenger
Book companies see my work and ask me to write reviews
I’m invited on podcasts and YouTube channels.
I get some of the highest views lol
So I think I’m doing okay lol
Great article Jon.
Indeed everyone has an ego , and that’s being human. Even the ones holding up in admitting they were wrong that in itself is an ego, don’t you think? This is the best days seeing our fans happy and SUPPORTING our beloved Arsenal. That’s what fans should do right!
Interesting article Jon – a shame you had to bring up Ozil and Wenger and you didn’t mention the words you had for UE when you were saying how others make mistakes, but hey ho that’s another story.
I agree with Durand’s post and how, when Mikel first took the job, we were questioning his decisions.
What I have witnessed is how MA has learnt on the job, sometimes making the same mistakes again, but gradually joining the club together.
I have written an article with reference to Tomiyasu and Mikel that explains my view on how MA has persuaded those who questioned his earlier mistakes on board and the decisions, both on and off the pitch since the beginning of last summer have been superb.
I now have no trouble with his man management skills, but to ignore what happened earlier, is wrong… as it highlights just how much he has improved!!
Enjoyed the read and the comments thereafter.
Merci Mikel!!
Should have added Jon that his poor man management wasn’t a myth when he joined the club.
That’s why the likes of Willian were getting games to the detriment of Martinelli etc.
He has worked very hard at that side of his management style and I absolutely commend him for it.
The usual Arteta defending (even when not needed) from the usual one of the suspects and I expect a nod of agreement from the other suspects in the comments.
He might or might not have an ego but he is poor in man management. Very poor the like of which I have never seen in football management before.
The only solution he has for any player he does not need is to wash his hands off them. FOR FREE!!!!!!
There is no way that can be defended.
Why is this never ending defending and cheerleading I wonder? I don’t know the reason but I know in one way or another it’s root is tied to Wenger.
As I have yet to see a single Arteta die hard speak of Wenger in good light. WHAT A COINCIDENCE!!!
HH
I can safely reply to your last paragraph that I had the utmost respect for Arsene Wenger and I am a die hard Arteta supporter too
I don’t like being referred to as one of the usual suspects and I have no problem at all in cheerleading what Arteta is achieving now. You may call it poor man management but I’m struggling to find examples of strife in the camp – only togetherness