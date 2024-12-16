A message with some advice to Mikel Arteta from a frustrated Arsenal fan

Dear Mikel,

As you must be aware, in recent weeks we have identified several factors as the cause of Arsenal’s underperformance in the league. The Gunners are in a run of just 2 wins, 4 draws, and 2 losses in 8 league games, and for a team keen to win the league, that just isn’t enough.

The last two draws, versus Fulham and Everton, have been quite frustrating for us Arsenal fans. Wins in them could have lessened the points gap between us and table toppers Liverpool. The Reds currently lead us by 6 points, and unfortunately, we have played one more game than them.

We have criticised the Arsenal attackers, with the exception of Bukayo Saka, for their limited ability to influence the play. However, there has also been criticism of your starting selections. Gooners identified your lineup tweaks against Fulham as a problem, and also your substitutions against Everton were also a point of contention.

If I can give you one piece of advice as to how to approach the rest of this season, this is where I will start: If you don’t win the 2024-25 league title, you’ll have to leave.

Regarding the Everton match, I would like to enquire: Why did you choose to bench your most reliable midfielder, Thomas Partey, instead of starting him?

And what’s your plan with Sterling? If you ever truly believed he had something to offer, then try him out on the left wing.

Putting Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the bench could motivate them to play better.

That said, you don’t have a real striker; get someone like Alexander Isak or Gyokeres, who can also dribble past the defense. If Sterling also falters on the left, look to recruit a top wing in the winter.

I’ll also emphasize that you don’t have to shift your best players out of position to accommodate others, particularly when we have players who are fit and capable of filling those roles.

Mikel, do yourself a favour and stop trying to put square pegs in round holes, please.

Yours

Anonymous

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…