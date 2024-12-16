A message with some advice to Mikel Arteta from a frustrated Arsenal fan

Dear Mikel,
As you must be aware, in recent weeks we have identified several factors as the cause of Arsenal’s underperformance in the league. The Gunners are in a run of just 2 wins, 4 draws, and 2 losses in 8 league games, and for a team keen to win the league, that just isn’t enough.
The last two draws, versus Fulham and Everton, have been quite frustrating for us Arsenal fans. Wins in them could have lessened the points gap between us and table toppers Liverpool. The Reds currently lead us by 6 points, and unfortunately, we have played one more game than them.
We have criticised the Arsenal attackers, with the exception of Bukayo Saka, for their limited ability to influence the play. However, there has also been criticism of your starting selections. Gooners identified your lineup tweaks against Fulham as a problem, and also your substitutions against Everton were also a point of contention.
If I can give you one piece of advice as to how to approach the rest of this season, this is where I will start: If you don’t win the 2024-25 league title, you’ll have to leave.
Regarding the Everton match, I would like to enquire: Why did you choose to bench your most reliable midfielder, Thomas Partey, instead of starting him?
And what’s your plan with Sterling? If you ever truly believed he had something to offer, then try him out on the left wing.
Putting Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the bench could motivate them to play better.
That said, you don’t have a real striker; get someone like Alexander Isak or Gyokeres, who can also dribble past the defense. If Sterling also falters on the left, look to recruit a top wing in the winter.
I’ll also emphasize that you don’t have to shift your best players out of position to accommodate others, particularly when we have players who are fit and capable of filling those roles.
Mikel, do yourself a favour and stop trying to put square pegs in round holes, please.
Yours
Anonymous
Martinelli and Trossard really need to up their game. Of late both have been performing underpar.
I for one will never be a football manager, but I would also drop Merino to the bench and put Tierney at back left and play Rice as an 8 and Partey at 6.
Heck it can’t get worse than what we are already seeing at the moment 😀.
Rice is not a freaking 8, you actually stifle his real strengths by playing him at 8. We all saw how wasted he is at 8 when he played for England.
We bought Rice for his talents at no.6, this constant tinkering is the very reason we’ve been so poor lately.
The other thing us Arsenal fans need to come to terms with is that injuries aside, we’re only going to get 3 world class performances from Partey within a season and the rest will either be average or sloppy. He needs to be sold if we’re to ever improve in how we sell. Just accept the fact that we’ll never get the Atletico Partey… move on
@Canon
As in much as you may prefer Rice to Partey we are playing close to 20 matches this season and Partey has been outstanding. I therefore don’t understand your 3games theory.
I have no problem if he is benched and Rice plays instead of playing him out of position.
But if I were a manager I wouldnt bench Partey to accommodate anyone in that midfield based on his performances, leave alone contemplating selling him this season.
Rice is best in the 8 position although he plays the 6 role admirably, but his talents are wasted there.
I also share in this frustrations. Sometimes I look at our starting lineup in premier league matches and am left wondering.
If you look at the attacking contribution players like Robertson, Udogie,Cucurela,trent,Tsimiskas,Livramento etc from their l.b &R.b positions, it tells you how badly we lack when we play Partey and Lewis in this positions.
I hope we get to play a team that has the capacity to deliver by having players playing positions that suit their way of play to get the best out of them.
Let Partey play in midfield, he seems the only one who can shoot on target.G.jesus should play on the flanks,he has the energy to tussle and win fouls.Let Tierney play as L.b he has the ability to run the flank with a left foot that can hit crosses.Let Odegaard play centrally to ensure service to our forwards and not always drifting towards Saka.
I can go on and on but bottom line ,Arteta must do something about team selection,team formation and substitutions.
Is it time to spotlight the tactics and style of play?
We criticize players (myself included), for bad performances, drops in form, and everything else.
Remember though, they are carrying out instructions of the manager.
Why isn’t Martinelli or Trossard making runs or taking on defenders? Perhaps instructed not to, instructed to retain their static positioning on the side.
Jesus is played as a striker, but is all over the place; because Arteta allows him too.
Timber was not overlapping or very involved offensively against Everton, Perhaps instructed not to.
Merino was dire, but Perhaps he was maintaining his positioning as instructed?
Sure players are underperforming too often this year, but remember they are only following instructions.
If they were not and went rogue, well we have seen what happens; benched and gone.
Well Gunners fan, I don’t think the blame should be on some selected players as scapegoat. The manager takes the lion share of the blame. He selects the team and gives them instructions. A good player cannot suddenly be bad overnight. Look at Liverpool and Chelsea players, compare them with our players and see where the problem lies. Arteta is solely to be blamed for wherever the team finds themselves now.
Arteta would have no excuse left if Slot or Maresca wins the EPL.
Our forwards with the exception of Saka have been so poor recently, little wonder we’ve forgotten how to score from open play!
Arteta got to fix this ASAP or face the ridicule at the end of the season.
During the Everton game my only gripe was that when Skelly went off Timber went LB. We lost any attacking overlap on that side with Partey shifted there. Everton was not threatening. Tierney should have come on then you have the possibility of an overlap on both sides & Tierney can deliver a good ball. Also would have helped out Trossard.
The problems of arsenal is arteta alone but the entire club management and ownership. Look the way we recruit the players and coaches we for cheap quality expecting to yield good results arteta in his entire career as a player has never won any major trophy and has been peps assistant without any experience. How can you go for such fellow surely to manage the club like arsenal. Take arsene had won the league in Japan before joining arsenal and at least did little to improve arsenal though he didn’t win anything in eurppe
Nimbo, please check up before posting rubbish. Mikel won the League Title and a League Cup while at Glasgow Rangers. He won the FA Cup 3 times with us, twice as a player and once as the Head Coach. As for Wenger winning the League in Japan, he didn’t, he won a Cup. He did win the League and a Cup while at Monaco.
As for being Peps assistant, a lot of managers were assistants before stepping up.
The most unreliable people are football fans! They live by the hour. When you perform well, you are the best in the world. Perform badly and you could as well be hanged! Such is the miserable life of coaches that they should never slumber or take a day off.
I get amused by the advice that every one on this platform purports to give the coach, even those who have never coached a kindergarten team. Let us become real. The situation has so far been unfavourable for Arsenal this season. From three red cards to unprecedented injuries in the Liverpool game, not to mention some inexplicable refereeing decisions! Bad luck? Perhaps but all hope is not lost. What has happened to Arsenal can, and might, happen to another team. There are still 22 games to go and as they say it is never over until it is over. Let us keep the faith. Changing managers constantly has not helped teams like Man U; so beware!