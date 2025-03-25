A must-win UWCL encounter awaits Arsenal Women as they face in-form Real Madrid

Another big game awaits Arsenal Women this week as we face Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, where our Gunners will need to come back from going 2-0 down in the first round, to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

In the first round in Madrid last week the weather and subsequent pitch conditions were awful, with Ian Wright rightfully calling it “A disgrace!”

Both teams had a great weekend in preparation for their upcoming second leg, with both playing big derbies in their respective leagues.

Real Madrid contending in their own derby faced off with table toppers Barcelona away on Sunday, in the Spanish Women’s Liga F, women’s Classico, on a high from beating Arsenal just a few days before.

Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners in their last league encounter but this game was a more tightly contested match with Madrid winning 3-1, something they haven’t managed to do before.

And now Real Madrid head to the Emirates for the second leg UWCL clash against Arsenal, having made history in their league and surely full of even more confidence than they would have had before.

Arsenal, as we all know, faced off against Liverpool at the Emirates and they ran out comfortable 4-0 winners, also making history in the process by becoming the first team in the Women’s Super League to score four plus goals in six consecutive WSL home games.

Clearly there is no doubt that Arsenal will also be full of confidence going into the game on Wednesday night and with one extra day of rest, and hopefully no injuries to contend with, there should be no reason why our Gunners should struggle to get a result against Madrid and, as tough as it may be, we have the quality and capabilities within the team to do it.

So with both teams undoubtedly high on adrenalin after their respective wins on the weekend, but with the Emirates Stadium and a pristine pitch awaiting, whatever the weather, Arsenal will have one up on Madrid with hopefully a big crowd of home supporters. Arsenal need to use this to their advantage to get the win that takes them through to the next round.

Here’s hoping hey Gooners? Do you think we can get past Real Madrid in their current form?

Shenel Osman @sh3n3l_

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….